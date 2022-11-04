Read full article on original website
Related
US Manufacturer Okabashi Lays Off 142 Employees as Yeezy Production Deal Ends
Following Adidas’ Oct. 25 move to cut ties with Kanye West and end its Yeezy business immediately, an Atlanta area manufacturer that has produced the Yeezy Foam Runner style since 2020 is laying off 142 employees. “Unfortunately, [the situation] means Okabashi has to stop its current production for Adidas....
Georgia shoe manufacturer lays off most of workforce after Adidas stops Yeezy production
Okabashi, an Adidas manufacturing partner and family-owned footwear company in Buford, Georgia, has laid off 142 employees as a result of Adidas ending its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
The Jewish Press
Adidas Chose to ‘Obliterate’ $2 Billion in Annual Revenue to Cut Ties with Ye, Report Says
Adidas surrendered $2 billion in annual revenue—approximately 40% of its profits—in order to sever ties with Ye (the rapper formerly known as Kanye West) over his recent series of anti-Semitic comments, according to a new report in Bloomberg. Going behind the scenes of the German sporting goods giant’s...
Comments / 1