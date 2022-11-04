The Countdown: FBI warns New Jersey synagogues to take extra precautions

Related
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Why some in NJ need to pay more attention where they throw away their trash
Although most in New Jersey tend to follow the rules without issue, there are others who feel the rules and laws are below them. When it comes to those people, it might take more than a gentle nudge to get them to change their behaviors. Then there are those who...
New Jersey’s Battle with Antisemitism
When hundreds of antisemitic flyers were distributed around Brigantine, New Jersey, this summer, appalled community members rallied to show their solidarity with the Jewish community. Patrick Kennedy, who represented Rhode Island in the US House for 16 years, joined with locals for a Solidarity Event held on August 26 by the library, which has a monument to the theologian Martin Niemoller. Niemoller, a German pastor who lived through the Second World War, had originally been sympathetic to the National Socialists until he realized the error of his ways. He is best remembered for his work “First They Came.”
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
Take a walk on the wildlife side with NJ Audubon We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Chec…
We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Check out our calendar to find a walk near you at www.njaudubon.org/calendar. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
Why NJ should force certain businesses to close on Thanksgiving and Christmas (Opinion)
It's that time of year again when we all get our free turkeys while jamming out to Christmas tunes. The holiday season is here, and so are all the holiday festivities that come with it. This time of year is a big deal for retailers, especially here in New Jersey....
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer
Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
