New Jersey State

The Countdown: FBI warns New Jersey synagogues to take extra precautions

ABCNY
 3 days ago

Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
New Jersey 101.5

Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
JACKSON, NJ
insidernj.com

New Jersey’s Battle with Antisemitism

When hundreds of antisemitic flyers were distributed around Brigantine, New Jersey, this summer, appalled community members rallied to show their solidarity with the Jewish community. Patrick Kennedy, who represented Rhode Island in the US House for 16 years, joined with locals for a Solidarity Event held on August 26 by the library, which has a monument to the theologian Martin Niemoller. Niemoller, a German pastor who lived through the Second World War, had originally been sympathetic to the National Socialists until he realized the error of his ways. He is best remembered for his work “First They Came.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
NJ.com

Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters

The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
capemayvibe.com

Take a walk on the wildlife side with NJ Audubon We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Chec…

We offer expertly guided nature and birding walks all across New Jersey. Check out our calendar to find a walk near you at www.njaudubon.org/calendar.
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer

Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
NEW JERSEY STATE
