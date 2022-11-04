Read full article on original website
Related
19 Of The Most Famous Haunted Hotels In Wisconsin
October may be over but it's never truly not spooky season at haunted places all over the country. Whether a hotel or a bar or a house for that matter, places that are haunted deal with spooky things year round. If you are into that sort of thing, you are...
Minnesotans Saving Lots Of Cash With Awesome Money Saving App
Before you start shopping online for Christmas gifts, check out this app and free extension for your browser that could save you a ton of money looking for coupon codes automatically! I've been using it for a few years and have saved a few hundred dollars just because I added it to Google.
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony, Minnesota area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in Minnesota
Once again, Saturday's Powerball draw produced no jackpot winners, with Monday's jackpot now expected to be a ludicrous $1.9 billion. Saturday's winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. With no winners, it ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot, with Saturday's draw the 40th since...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows
After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
KIMT
Colder weather looming for the end of next week
A cold air mass is expected to move across much of the United States late next week and into the weekend. This will send temperatures plummeting some 10-20 degrees below normal for mid-November. High temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa may only reach the 20s and 30s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the teens. If you haven't gotten the winter coat out just yet, you'll likely want it by next Friday.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?
Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
boreal.org
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Considerations For A Smooth Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener
Minnesota's Rifle Deer Season for 2022 kicks off on November 5th. In just over a week at the time of writing this families and friends will be gathering at deer camps. For many it's a tradition to they have participated in for years. The night before opener where we hunt is usually chaotic and loud with a lot of booze and so much BS you could float a canoe on it right out the deer shack door.
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0