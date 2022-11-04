ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Multicultural Wedding Celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Leah and Rodney held a weekend-long multicultural wedding celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!. Leah and Rodney met in Nairobi while Rodney was visiting the city for work. They went out every night until Rodney had to return to his home. Following their whirlwind romance, Rodney planned an elegant and thoughtful proposal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
