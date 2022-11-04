Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission approved construction last Tuesday for a nine-story Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 3921 O’Hara St. The center will replace the O’Hara Street parking garage and the Learning Research and Development Center, which were demolished. Plans for the building include a pool, basketball and volleyball courts as well as a gym. Pitt hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO