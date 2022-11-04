ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Angelina Jolie was once eyed to be a massive part of Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Long before she was cast in Marvel’s Eternals, Angelina Jolie was eyed for a big role in the proposed Spider-Man 4 from Sam Raimi, with new information coming to light over her potential role. The critical reception and behind-the-scenes turmoil of Spider-Man 3 led Raimi to feel alienated from...
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
‘Black Adam’ to top box office again and defeat a fan-favorite anime

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is continuing its reign atop the box office for the third weekend in a row, even as it is trouncing the premiere of a fan-favorite anime, One Piece Film: Red. Though the numbers haven’t been finalized, it’s being projected by both Deadline and Variety that...
Original ‘Loki’ concept art reveals which odyssey the God of Mischief almost went on

Perhaps no character in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon has given as much relative mileage to Marvel Studios as Loki; indeed, Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite villain-turned-ally stole the hearts of fans several times over, proven in part by the record-breaking viewership of Loki, the Disney Plus series starring the mischievous Asgardian.
Andy Serkis explains how ‘Andor’ enticed him back to ‘Star Wars’

It’s been quite the year for television, with The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones both getting their licks in with Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, two prequels that look dead set on going head to head at the Emmys. That said, we’d all be remiss to not count Andor as part of that conversation as well; the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel has left fans old and new drooling for more with every passing Wednesday.
‘Tales of the Jedi’ yet again proves what’s the most important moment in all of ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi might have only been six episodes long, but the animated miniseries still managed to enhance our understanding of the lives of two of the most significant Jedi in the canon, especially Count Dooku, with the exploration of his origins allowing us to view him as a much more textured, nuanced character than before. At the same time, Dooku’s descent into darkness reminds us yet again what is unequivocally the single most important — and most epic — moment in all of Star Wars.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks

In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...
The real star of ‘Wakanda Forever’ is revealed in ‘Black Panther 2’ one-week promo

Can you believe, after waiting for so long, that we’re now just seven days away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opening in theaters? After Phase Four has, generally speaking, left fans underwhelmed, there is a lot riding on this final entry in the current era of the MCU, but thankfully all the signs are pointing to it being one of the most powerful Marvel movies we’ve yet seen.
Where can I watch Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman?’

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving. When the Grammy Award-winning musician isn’t releasing chart-topping music or regaling the world with his album tours, he’s starring in larger-than-life acting roles on the silver screen. Everything from the superhero Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, all the way to the romance movie of the season, My Policeman.

