ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo

Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x...
wegotthiscovered.com

The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?

Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
wegotthiscovered.com

Where can I watch Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman?’

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving. When the Grammy Award-winning musician isn’t releasing chart-topping music or regaling the world with his album tours, he’s starring in larger-than-life acting roles on the silver screen. Everything from the superhero Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, all the way to the romance movie of the season, My Policeman.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Green relives his infamous Tumblr drama of 2014 to roast Elon Musk

YouTuber and author John Green has also joined in on the #RoastElonMuskParty, except he’s using his own experience as roast fodder. The author explained Twitter’s current situation using an old Tumblr incident to help those understand just how dumb the new changes are. Green posted a tweet, comparing...
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Enola Holmes a lesbian? The books’ author has a response

Based on Nancy Springer’s books, Enola Holmes is a 2020 mystery film centered around Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. Following its success, a sequel titled Enola Holmes 2 was ordered. Netflix released the movie today with Millie Bobby Brown once again giving life to the iconic character. With the...
wegotthiscovered.com

What ‘My Mind and Me’ taught us about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s new chilling documentary My Mind and Me offers the most uncensored look at the pop star and actress yet. So much so, that weeks before the premiere, Gomez was still deliberating whether to release it. “Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m...
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ expands into franchise territory with an accomplished new entry

From Christopher Lee to Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes has always been synonymous with deductive reasoning and iconic deerstalkers. That is until Enola Holmes joined him, springing from the mind of author Nancy Springer. What followed in quick succession was a modicum of precocious talent, one Netflix phenomenon, and Millie Bobby Brown.
wegotthiscovered.com

Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter, pay tribute to Aaron Carter onstage in London

Many are currently mourning the loss of rapper and artist Aaron Carter who was found dead in his home on Saturday, aged only 34 years old. The rapper was the brother of Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter and had found fame very early on in life, following his brother into the music industry to great success. The band, along with Nick, paid tribute to Aaron at a London concert last night by dedicating a song to him.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wonka’ star praises Timothée Chalamet for the effortless way he ‘drips charisma’

When reading Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or watching the movies, many have wondered how on earth Wonka became who he is. Well in Paul King’s upcoming movie Wonka, which serves as a prequel to Dahl’s 1964 novel, we get to see the origins of the whimsical chocolatier. With greats like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp has taken on the role in the past, it’s now Timothée Chalamet‘s turn, and, according to his co-star, he really is a “really delicious artist.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks

In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy