Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?

