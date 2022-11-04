Read full article on original website
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company is hemorrhaging $4 million a day
Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, is defending massive layoffs at the company on none other than the social media platform itself, of course. Citing the company hemorrhaging more than $4 million on a daily basis, as well as claiming the employees who were let go were given three-month severance packages, Musk said he had “no choice” to take such a drastic measure.
H3H3’s Ethan Klein is the latest victim of Twitter’s new impersonation crackdown
YouTube star Ethan Klein, known for the channel h3h3Productions, has become the latest public figure to be slammed by the Twitter ban hammer under the control of Elon Musk as the platform continues to crack down on impersonation. Yesterday, Musk tweeted out guidance surrounding Twitter’s move to stop impersonation on...
Twitter’s Musk-verse of madness LIVE updates: Layoffs continue as revenue drops and celebrities sound off
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but at this very moment, millions of people around the world are witnessing its burning. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has begun laying off employees en masse, adding fuel to the fire he created since he purchased the company in a $44 billion acquisition just last week.
Elon Musk responds to Kathy Griffin’s Twitter ban, gives his best attempt at a joke
Comedian Kathy Griffin was booted off Twitter after trying to prove a point about how paid verification doesn’t work. Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk released a response to Griffin’s ban, by trying to be a comedian himself. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Griffin will be welcomed back on the platform.
Elon Musk, the trendsetter? Meta is also planning to lay off thousands of employees this week
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has announced its round of mass layoffs, following similar events that happened at Twitter HQ. Thousands of employees will be affected as these job cuts could begin as early as Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reports that 87,000 employees will be affected by the upcoming...
It’s been just over 48 hours since Twitter’s mass layoffs, and now fired workers are already being begged to return
Just as the Twitter situation couldn’t get any more dysfunctional, the social media company has begun begging their laid-off workers to come back. This comes after Elon Musk announced mass layoffs and workers were told to “work from home” and will find out about their future in the company via email.
Mark Ruffalo advises Elon Musk to leave Twitter after the ‘Chief Twit’ tampers with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s page
Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is not going well. The 51-year-old billionaire certainly seemed confident when he dropped $44 billion on the social media platform, but in the week since he became “Chief Twit,” things have begun to spiral. Musk is already getting into beefs with the notable figures who litter his platform and plans to charge people to attach a blue checkmark to their name. The site is already hemorrhaging advertisers and users, and Mark Ruffalo is stepping in to give Musk some much-needed advice.
Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all
In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
‘Back to the Future’ fans temporarily break the Elon Musk Twitter roast with the reminder that it’s November 5
Ah, the fifth of November, the day we celebrate Tilda Swinton’s birthday, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election for a third term, and Google’s unveiling of the Android operating system. Of course, with the exception of resident national treasure Tilda Swinton, these aren’t the reasons we celebrate today’s date...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Multitasking Elon Musk ruins Twitter and ‘Star Trek’ as Netflix finally makes a movie too awful to release
Darn you, Elon Musk! First, you ruin Twitter and then you singlehandedly detonate the credibility of the entire Star Trek franchise. We’ll get to that in a minute, but elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere today, it turns out that Netflix — the platform that has served up some truly risible original movies over the years — has finally found something too bad to release. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans revisit the saga’s most epic moment with new eyes.
A deliriously dumb disaster epic reduces streaming civilization to dust and rubble
Thankfully, nobody goes into a blockbuster disaster epic looking for well-rounded characters and scientific accuracy, especially one directed by Roland Emmerich. Based on a mammoth box office haul of $791 million, it would be an understatement to say cinema’s pre-eminent Master of Disaster encouraged audiences to leave their brains firmly at the door when 2012 landed.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
Kanye West can buy the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark for a modest 10-digit figure
Remember that infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodie that appeared during Paris Fashion Week? Apparently, Kanye ‘Ye’ West can’t sell it due to him not owning the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ phrase. Luckily for the rapper, an opportunity has opened up for him to get the rights to the controversial phrase, for a heavy price tag of course.
