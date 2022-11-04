Latest Gaming News: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ receives unanimous acclaim from critics as fans muse over ‘Elden Ring’ DLC leaks

Read full article on original website
What does Henry Cavill’s upcoming exit from ‘The Witcher’ mean for his future as Superman?
During the past several years when Henry Cavill didn’t suit up as Superman, he devoted himself to embodying Geralt of Rivia for the hit Netflix series The Witcher, based on the books series of the same name and subsequent video games. Just as word started to circulate that Cavill...
Latest Gaming News: ‘Overwatch 2’ announces new tank hero as Microsoft sets rough release window for ‘Starfield’
In between bouts of addictively playing Overwatch 2 or rage-quitting and uninstalling the game in two motions, you might be interested to know that Activision Blizzard has just announced a new Omnic tank who’ll be joining the ensemble as the leader of Null Sector. The company is also giving this burgeoning hero a lot of backstory, so you’ll know that the lobbies will be full of players spamming it for a considerable time.
Petition-happy ‘Witcher’ warriors tear the showrunner to shreds for having the audacity to tell blatant lies
In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s a full-blown mutiny going on in The Witcher fandom, with supporters of the massively popular Netflix fantasy series ready to give up on the Continent altogether after the seismic recent developments surrounding the fourth season. Were the platform to announce the adventures...
Is the ‘God of War’ Thor the same God of Thunder as the MCU’s Thor?
One of the likely candidates for Game of the Year is nearly here with the release of the sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarök, which is set to release on Nov. 9, 2022. The 2018 game was heralded as a second coming for Kratos, the God of War. The sequel is getting similar praise, continuing the story and style of its predecessor. The two games leave Kratos’ world of the Greeks behind and explore the world of Norse mythology.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks
In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...
‘Star Wars’ fans offer ‘snitches get stitches’ as the explanation for a major original trilogy plot hole
R2-D2 has seen it all. The loveable droid made his chronological first appearance in Star Wars in The Phantom Menace as part of the crew on Padme’s Royal Starship, going on to be Anakin Skywalker’s astromech droid, Luke’s buddy in the original trilogy, and finally a key part of the story of the sequels. R2’s rebellious behavior is often chalked up to him never having his memory wiped, granting him a distinct personality many other droids lack.
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
‘Halo’ fans celebrate the 10th birthday of a masterpiece that marked the beginning of the end
Are you feeling old yet? Well, this revelation will certainly make you feel it. Today, we’re celebrating the tenth anniversary of Halo 4’s release. Ten years ago today, the continuation of Bungie’s legacy began through 343 Industries, while the former tinkered away behind closed doors on Destiny. It was the beginning of what was touted as a whole new trilogy of Halo games and an entirely new adventure for Master Chief.
‘Stranger Things’ fans already theorizing wildly after the season 5 premiere’s title is revealed
We’re still a long way from Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix, but the ‘Strangers’ are hanging on to every measly breadcrumb that the writer’s room will offer to them. On Nov. 6, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the Stranger Things 5, Episode #501 screenplay, thus revealing the title of the first episode, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Naturally, the Strangers rushed to social media — namely Reddit — to theorize about what the ominous and ambiguous title might indicate.
‘Star Wars’ fans still not done blasting one of the many needless J.J. Abrams additions
One of the strangest things about Star Wars: The Force Awakens is that it contains the single greatest atrocity ever seen in the franchise, which was forgotten almost instantly afterwards. To demonstrate the immense power of their technically-not-a-Death-Star ‘Starkiller’ weapon, they fire it at the Hosnian System, which contains the Republic capital Hosnian Prime. The entire system was destroyed and, as Hosnian Prime was a bustling city world, we can presume billions of people died.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
A star-studded and suspenseless murder mystery exhumes its opinion-splitting investigation on Netflix
Based on nothing more than their respective star power and levels of popularity among the moviegoing public, there was no other outcome besides Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie’s 1999’s serial killer thriller The Bone Collector becoming a box office smash. True to form, the literary adaptation netted upwards...
Netflix unveils full plans for this weekend’s Stranger Things Day
Don’t forget, folks, this Sunday marks the time to turn your clocks back… to the 1980s, that is, as Nov. 6 is the latest annual Stranger Things Day! As any card-carrying member of the Hellfire Club knows, that date marks the most important day in ST lore as it’s the day Will Byers went missing on his way home, kicking off the weird and wonderful adventures of Eleven and the gang in the process.
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
‘Stranger Things VR’ coming to turn your home into the Upside Down
If the hype from Stranger Things day was not getting you excited for the final season enough, Netflix has just announced Stranger Things VR, where you can become the tentacle-wielding villain of the fourth season, Vecna. You can watch the trailer above which sees the player come up against Eleven,...
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain
Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
While it isn’t always loved MCU fans prove that sometimes veering from the comics is a good move
It can always be tricky to adapt something when the source material has so much to go off of and thousands of die-hard fans to please. This didn’t stop the MCU from making some changes when it came to bringing comic book characters and stories to life and quite often these have worked for the better as these fans have set out to prove.
