Latest Gaming News: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ receives unanimous acclaim from critics as fans muse over ‘Elden Ring’ DLC leaks

One of the likely candidates for Game of the Year is nearly here with the release of the sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarök, which is set to release on Nov. 9, 2022. The 2018 game was heralded as a second coming for Kratos, the God of War. The sequel is getting similar praise, continuing the story and style of its predecessor. The two games leave Kratos’ world of the Greeks behind and explore the world of Norse mythology.

2 DAYS AGO