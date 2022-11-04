Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Survival: Bulldogs get walk-off win over Tigers in overtime
MSU built a 24-3 lead in the first half, but the Bulldog offense stalled for about two and a half quarters and Auburn had two different leads in the final 5 minutes. Ultimately, MSU sent the game to overtime on a Massimo Biscardi 44-yard field goal and a Jo’Quavious Marks touchdown run walked off the win 39-33.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs begin a new era as Jans puts team on the basketball court
Before coach Sam Purcell and his women’s team opens the season on Wednesday, Chris Jans puts his Bulldogs on the court for the first time for regular season competition on Monday night. The MSU men's squad will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Humphrey Coliseum with the tip set...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets surprise defending 6A champs in basketball
The Starkville Lady Yellow Jackets used the triple attack of Zariyah Edwards, Je’Niecia Hill and Jamaica Young to knock off the Lady Wildcats 66-58. Edwards, Hill and Young had a combined 58 of the 66 points to pace the Lady Jackets. For more on this story, read our news...
Amory, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Starkville Daily News
Eagles handle Mustangs to open 2A playoffs
EUPORA – For an offensive coach that wants his unit in rhythm, that made for some frustration, but it was hard for the coach to be too upset about his team drubbing Walnut 43-14 in a quick night in Eupora. The Eagles scored on the first play offensively in...
Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
These five guys played well against Mississippi State.
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Auburn updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs. The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Commercial Dispatch
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
wtva.com
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
IHL Board president says USM should repay welfare funds
STARKVILLE — Tom Duff, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, said in an interview Thursday that the University of Southern Mississippi should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium. Though the state has, so far, opted not to include the volleyball stadium – the single […]
wtva.com
Downtown Tupelo kicks of holiday shopping season
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Downtown Tupelo hosted a holiday open house today to kick off the shopping season. Santa Claus himself sat outside The Main Attraction to hear kids share what they wanted for Christmas, and to do some holiday shopping himself. This is most important time of the year...
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WTVA) — A Columbus man is behind bars in Las Vegas. Detectives told WTVA they arrested Daniel Calvin on October 23 after he got into a fight with his girlfriend. At that time, they learned Calvin was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Columbus for aggravated assault.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Commercial Dispatch
Buyer backs out of Woody’s on the Water sale
A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.
Commercial Dispatch
Road, land investments ahead for industrial project
Over the next three years, more than 2,200 acres in west Lowndes County will transform into an industrial development with the largest capital investment in Mississippi’s history. The project will require more than 30,000 construction workers, along with millions in state and local dollars to bring it all together....
