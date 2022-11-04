Read full article on original website
Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany’s life insurance segment. AM Best expects the German life insurance segment’s growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates. A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NB Re) (. Willemstad, Curacao. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NB Re’s balance sheet...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
QUINSTREET, INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly. Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended. June 30,...
TRUPANION, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
We provide medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States ,. . Our data-driven, vertically-integrated approach enables us to provide pet owners with products that offer what we believe is the highest value medical insurance, priced specifically for each pet's unique characteristics and coverage level. Our growing and loyal membership base provides us with highly predictable and recurring revenue. We operate our subscription business segment similar to other subscription-based businesses, with a focus on achieving a target margin prior to our new pet acquisition expense and acquiring as many pets as possible at our targeted average estimated internal rate of return. We operate in two business segments: subscription business and other business. We generate revenue in our subscription business segment primarily by subscription fees from our direct-to-consumer products. Fees are paid at the beginning of each subscription period, which automatically renews on a monthly basis. We generate revenue in our other business segment primarily by writing policies on behalf of third parties. We do not undertake the marketing efforts for these policies and have a business-to-business relationship with these third parties. Our other business segment also includes revenue from other products and software solutions that have a different margin profile from our subscription business. We generate leads for our subscription business segment from a diverse set of member acquisition channels, which we then convert into members through our contact center, website and other direct-to-consumer activities. These channels include leads from third-parties such as veterinarians and referrals from existing members. Veterinary hospitals represent our largest referral source. We engage our "
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
Q3 for Q3 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
SG Insurtech SingViva enters into strategic partnership with Deepblue Technology in Cybersecurity Insurance
Singviva has entered a strategic agreement with Deepblue Technology to launch and develop innovative propositions for the. We see an opportunity to elevate cyber services for insurers and to offer innovative personal cyber coverage for consumers." -- Anthony Koh. , Chairman and Blockchain Advisor of Singviva. SINGAPORE. ,. SINGAPORE. ,
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
CITIZENS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Item 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This section and other parts of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, statements concerning any potential future impact of the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business and the inflationary environment that has led to market volatility and rising interest rates, as well as factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The.
Monument Re completes acquisition of portfolio from Zurich International Life Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary. Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited. (“MILAC”) has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s (“ZILL”) Singapore. long term life insurance business. The ZILL Singapore branch portfolio...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
2022 P&C Underwriting Results Expected to be Worst Year since 2011: Geopolitical Risk Highest in Decades and Threat to Overall Growth, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The 2022 combined ratio for the property/casualty insurance industry is forecast to worsen relative to 2021, driven by Hurricane Ian and significant deterioration in the personal auto line, making it the worst year for the P&C industry since 2011, according to the latest underwriting projections by actuaries at the.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Credit Risk Transfer Update: As of September 30, 2022
CREDIT RISK TRANSFER (CRT) UPDATE. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ClickInformationalto edit MasterStatementsti le style. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of. Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its...
UK house prices fall after ‘significant shock’ of mini-budget
UK house prices fell by 0.4% in October after Liz Truss’s mini-budget drove a sudden rise in mortgage rates, the lender Halifax said. The decline in the average price to £292,598 was the third in the past four months and the steepest since February 2021. The annual rate of growth in house prices slowed to 8.3% in October from 9.8% in September.
Essent Group Ltd Q3 2022 Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
