Fay Milligan
1d ago
umm I've never seen anybody have any troubles voting. I've been voting since I was 28. I'm in my late 50s. why is this news channel spreading lies?
9
Joshua Thomas
12h ago
My wife had to take and pass a English language test before she could get her citizenship. If you can't read and write English then you are not eligible to vote.
3
Cheri Monroe
2d ago
If you are an American citizen nobody can stop you from voting so stop this crap.
12
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
KIVI-TV
Idaho Elections: How to be informed
"Don't vote if you are not informed." That's a message from a new political ad here in Idaho. With mid-term elections starting on Tuesday, how can you best be informed?. In the lead-up to Election Day Idaho's attorney General, Secretary of State, the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho and Idaho's county clerks are urging Idahoans to get their election information from trusted sources.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
Shawn Keenan: Secretary of State candidate profile
BOISE, Idaho — With the retirement of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the state is guaranteed a brand-new Secretary of State following the 2022 November general election. Top candidates for the role include Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan. KTVB profiled McGrane in part one of the...
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
eastidahonews.com
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
Phil McGrane: Secretary of State candidate profile
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Clerk, Republican Phil McGrane, is aiming for statewide office on Tuesday as a finalist in the race for Secretary of State. McGrane defeated Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza in the May, Republican Primary. So, why does McGrane want to be elected as the new...
Ammon Bundy Continues to Attract Idaho Republicans To His Cause
Usually, midterm elections in Idaho are a yawner where low voter turnout is expected, and only the faithful die-hard voters take the time to vote. The 2022 Idaho midterms resemble something that most folks would experience during a hotly contested presidential election cycle. In the last week, we've seen dueling...
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
This Unique Idaho High School Mascot Wins National Recognition
Here in Idaho, there is a lot of pride and allegiance to our high schools--given there have been very few new schools built in recent history, most "locals" went to a school that has been around for a very, very long time. These loyalties have developed rivalries over the years that are battled on fields, courts, and race tracks annually. Everyone knows that Bishop Kelly and Kuna will never get along and that Eagle and Mountain View will forever go back and forth-- right?
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?
We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
Post Register
Idaho Humane Society needs help caring for kittens
Boise, IDAHO — The Idaho Humane Society needs your help caring for cats and kittens. The humane society has taken in 4,814 cats since January 1st. Of those, almost 2,000 were 8 weeks or younger. The Humane Society is looking for people to help fill foster shelves to support...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Comments / 8