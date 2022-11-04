ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Fay Milligan
1d ago

umm I've never seen anybody have any troubles voting. I've been voting since I was 28. I'm in my late 50s. why is this news channel spreading lies?

Joshua Thomas
12h ago

My wife had to take and pass a English language test before she could get her citizenship. If you can't read and write English then you are not eligible to vote.

Cheri Monroe
2d ago

If you are an American citizen nobody can stop you from voting so stop this crap.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Elections: How to be informed

"Don't vote if you are not informed." That's a message from a new political ad here in Idaho. With mid-term elections starting on Tuesday, how can you best be informed?. In the lead-up to Election Day Idaho's attorney General, Secretary of State, the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho and Idaho's county clerks are urging Idahoans to get their election information from trusted sources.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shawn Keenan: Secretary of State candidate profile

BOISE, Idaho — With the retirement of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the state is guaranteed a brand-new Secretary of State following the 2022 November general election. Top candidates for the role include Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan. KTVB profiled McGrane in part one of the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates

BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Big game on the move in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

This Unique Idaho High School Mascot Wins National Recognition

Here in Idaho, there is a lot of pride and allegiance to our high schools--given there have been very few new schools built in recent history, most "locals" went to a school that has been around for a very, very long time. These loyalties have developed rivalries over the years that are battled on fields, courts, and race tracks annually. Everyone knows that Bishop Kelly and Kuna will never get along and that Eagle and Mountain View will forever go back and forth-- right?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Humane Society needs help caring for kittens

Boise, IDAHO — The Idaho Humane Society needs your help caring for cats and kittens. The humane society has taken in 4,814 cats since January 1st. Of those, almost 2,000 were 8 weeks or younger. The Humane Society is looking for people to help fill foster shelves to support...
BOISE, ID
