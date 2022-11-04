ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Releases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover Ahead of Netflix Film

By Charisma Madarang
 3 days ago
Lindsay Lohan released her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” on Friday, 18 years after Mean Girls solidified itself as a teen classic and tribute to Americana.

The actress shared the song as part of the soundtrack for her upcoming film, Falling for Christmas , which is set to debut on Netflix next week, right in time for the holidays. In the new film, the actress plays an unlucky hotel heiress with amnesia, who falls for the charming lodge owner. “Break out your [camcorder emoji] because yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer!” Netflix posted on Twitter.

While the Christmas classic was first released by Bobby Helms in 1957, the song made a memorable appearance in the 2004 comedy directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. Along with Lohan, who played Cady Heron, she was joined by fellow castmates Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in the film’s iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene.

Lohan’s newest rendition of the Christmas track was shared in the trailer for Falling for Christmas and features artist, Ali Tomineek. The song is expectedly upbeat and the Mean Girls nod brings a welcome dose of nostalgia.

Falling For Christmas will be available on Netflix on Nov. 10th.

Related
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo, Sara Bareilles Salute Carly Simon During Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Olivia Rodrigo made her debut at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by honoring inductee Carly Simon with a rendition of “You’re So Vain.” Simon’s ubiquitous classic from 1972 was a fitting choice for Rodrigo, who also kickstarted her own career with deeply vulnerable songs. Before Rodrigo took the stage, Sara Bareilles performed another tribute to Simon, singing the famed ballad and James Bond theme “Nobody Does It Better” from 1977. Bareilles also accepted the induction honor on behalf of Simon, who did not attend the ceremony following the deaths of two sisters to cancer just days apart at the...
Rolling Stone

See Mariah Carey Bring Her Christmas Spirit to ‘Fallon’

In her mission to start Christmastime increasingly earlier every year, Mariah Carey made a visit to The Tonight Show Friday, with the singer starring in a holiday-themed sketch as well as trumpeting her upcoming yuletide performances. Carey — who declared that “Mariah SZN” is here just hours after Halloween ended...
Rolling Stone

Paramore Returns to Late-Night TV With Electric ‘This Is Why’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Paramore’s grand comeback continues with a return to late-night TV. The three-piece band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday with the addition of a few more instrumentalists to deliver an electrifying performance of their latest single, “This Is Why,” from their forthcoming sixth studio album of the same name, out Feb. 10. Hayley Williams plunged into the song with an immediate intensity that remained at the highest percent of its delivery for the entirety of the performance. Every flailing dance move was punctuated perfectly in sync with a percussive stab, and every ad-lib delivered a few...
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman

If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction

When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

‘The Crown’ Returns With More Scandals, Princess Di Throwing Shade — and Too Many Storylines

Late in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) asks her grandson William (Senan West) for help with the complicated remote control for the palace’s new satellite dish. As William flips through the many new channels in search of the BBC, Her Royal Majesty briefly finds herself watching Beavis and Butt-head. Much like one of her predecessors, she is not amused.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After ‘Circo Loco’ Insult

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss, dropped early morning Friday. The new record, with multiple songs referencing women, appears to take a jab at one of the most celebrated rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion. In opening lines of the first verse in “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Fans immediately pointed out that the line seemed to reference a July 2020 shooting allegedly at the hands of Tory Lanez, a recording artist and former friend of Megan’s. Megan...
Rolling Stone

Joni Mitchell Celebrates With ‘Almost Famous’ Cast On Broadway Opening Night

Joni Mitchell graced Broadway to celebrate the opening night of Almost Famous at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on Thursday. The iconic musician — who showed up with a blue flat cap and her iconic brands — was seen posing with some of the cast, and Cameron Crow, the director of the beloved 2000 film. (Crowe co-wrote lyrics for the Broadway show.) Mitchell told People that she enjoyed the show “even better than the movie,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, after being based on a Rolling Stone teenage journalist named William Miller. (Miller is played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen — and 5 Other Takeaways From Our Cover Story

Selena Gomez is a survivor. That’s clear from the candid, bracing conversation in her Rolling Stone cover story, where she reflects on harrowing moments in her ongoing health battles, both mental and physical. But her experiences have made her passionate about using her platform to advocate for others. In her interview with writer Alex Morris, she revealed her complicated feelings about being the “face” of a cause, strategies for defusing manufactured drama, and how her new documentary My Mind and Me almost never saw the light of day. She almost pulled her mental health documentary...
Rolling Stone

Behind the Video: Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Making the Broadway-Inspired ‘Surrender My Heart,’ Tour Life, and Working With Rufus Wainwright

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. At a recent stop on her So Nice tour, Carly Rae Jepsen was in the middle of performing her hit “Cut to the Feeling” with her band and a well-known ballerina on stage at Radio City Music Hall when she had the music video idea for “Surrender My Heart,” the opening track from her new album, The Loneliest Time. “There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina,...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Steve Lacy Perform ‘Bad Habit,‘ ’Helmet’

Steve Lacy, SNL‘s musical guest, took the stage Saturday to perform “Bad Habit.” The single comes off of Gemini Rights, Lacy’s “delightfully cacophonous” second studio album, as Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh wrote in a review. The album also includes “Sunshine,” “Mercury,” and “Amber.” “Bad Habit” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and was nominated for Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. Lacy spoke to Rolling Stone recently about the unexpected success of the hit single, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming Grammys. Later in the show, Lacy returned to perform “Helmet,” the second track from Gemini Rights. The 24-year-old singer and producer’s debut at Rockefeller Center comes amid a run of shows on the West Coast. He is set to head to Australia later this month, then Europe. More from Rolling StoneDave Chappelle Tasked With Hosting Another Post-Election Day 'SNL''SNL': 'Trump', Amy 'Not a Bot' Schumer Plead Their Case to Elon's Twitter Council'SNL' Cold Open: 'Biden' Spices Up Dem Candidates With 'Guy Fieri'Best of Rolling StoneAll 229 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
Rolling Stone

Hear Drake Pay Tribute to ‘Legendary, Unprecedented’ Takeoff

Amid the release night celebration for Her Loss, Drake took a reflective moment to honor the late Migos rapper Takeoff during his Table for One show on SiriusXM Thursday night. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire...
Rolling Stone

Lenny Kravitz Inducts ‘Musical Hero’ Lionel Richie Into Rock Hall: ‘His Songs Are The Soundtrack of My Life, Your Life, Everyone’s Life’

Lionel Richie has one of the most beloved bodies of work of any musician. So when one of his lifelong admirers, Lenny Kravitz, inducted the Commodore into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Kravitz tried to convey who Richie is when the world isn’t watching. Years ago, Richie visited Kravitz at his home in Miami for a jam session. It was their first meeting. Kravitz was anxious — which is, honestly, difficult to picture — and wanted everything to be perfect. Just as they were getting into a groove, his 93-year-old grandfather who was living with him ambled...
ALABAMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Missy Elliot on Patrón, the Creative Heights of Her Career, and Looking Out for the Next ‘Superstar’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Weeks after Missy Elliot tweeted advice to young artists on how to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump on their second album, the Grammy Award-winning artist is getting introspective on the legacy of her own work for her new Patrón partnership. It’s a year full of both anniversaries and firsts for Elliot — anniversaries for both Under Construction and Supa Dupa Fly, a brand new Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, and a recent hometown honor with a street being named after her...
Rolling Stone

Eurythmics Reunite for Rare Performance at Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart made a rare return to the stage as Eurythmics Saturday night as they celebrated their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Coming out in matching black gator-skin-looking dress pants and sport coats, Lennox and Stewart took the stage starting with 1985’s “Would I Lie to You?” Lennox led a stomping performance of 1986’s “Missionary Man,” keeping most of Microsoft Theater on their feet. The crowd erupted when they finally went into their 1983 signature song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” with Lennox holding a bedazzled cane while performing. Eurythmics were first active between...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

