Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIZ

SATURDAY SCORES 11/5

The Colts win a regional title in straight sets. It was a dominating victory today as the set scores were 25-10, 25-15, and 25-12. Meadowbrook’s impressive season continues as they have a date with Coldwater in semi state. The game will take place at Wright State University next Thursday, November 10th, at 6 p.m.
NEWARK, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.   Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.  They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.  Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
BELLAIRE, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
The Spun

Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane

Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Pirates sail to victory ending Shamrocks’ playoff run

BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0.  While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14.    Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall. Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two. The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game. Landon Hutchinson […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday. Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Linda K. Pletcher

Linda K. Pletcher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 3, 2022 at her home in Stovertown surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Linda was born on May 18, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Raymond F....
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

$20,000 Ohio Bonus Cash prize sold in Lancaster

LANCASTER, OH – — Dominic Troiano of Lancaster is enjoying an autumn windfall after snagging a $20,000 prize playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Ohio-Bonus-Cash. Dominic will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. He purchased his winning ticket from The Kroger Company...
LANCASTER, OH

