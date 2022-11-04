ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

AAPI voters emerge as critical bloc in Nevada battleground

Rochelle Nguyen’s mailbox has been inundated with glossy campaign mailers. Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. But one thing is different this election, the Nevada assemblywoman said: “I can tell you, everything...
NEVADA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law

(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in …. Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy

10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge

Policy, politics and progressive commentary On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado.  Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans.  […] The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy