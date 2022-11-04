Read full article on original website
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
AAPI voters emerge as critical bloc in Nevada battleground
Rochelle Nguyen’s mailbox has been inundated with glossy campaign mailers. Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. But one thing is different this election, the Nevada assemblywoman said: “I can tell you, everything...
Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law
(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in …. Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
How did political campaigns get your phone number? How to stop pesky elections texts, calls
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More money than ever has been spent in electronic advertising in the 2022 election season, and campaign and data privacy experts explain how exactly all those campaigns, political action committees and advocacy groups got your phone number to send you all those texts. States like Nevada,...
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge
Policy, politics and progressive commentary On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado. Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans. […] The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
DOJ: Two Nevadans connected to nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, netting millions
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple...
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
