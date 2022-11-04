Read full article on original website
Related
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
iheart.com
Frito-Lays Introducing 3 New Chip Flavors Inspired By World Cup
If these new flavors intrigue you, get them quickly because they're only available for a limited time. These three flavors with international roots are meant to commemorate The FIFA World Cup starting later this month in Qatar. Lay’s Adobadas – Flavors of chili, tomato and lime based on the Latin...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in children’s textiles, pet food packaging
Cancer-linked “forever chemicals” are contaminating a broad assortment of pet food packaging and textiles made for babies and toddlers, a new investigation has found. These toxins — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — are common ingredients in children’s and pet product coatings, and can wear off as dust over time, according to the Environmental Working Group, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization.
pethelpful.com
Blind, Toothless Cat Bringing Mom a 'Present' Breaks Our Hearts
Both the gorgeous cats owned by TikTok user @Moetblindcat are blind. Moet is also missing his teeth. Both cats were rescued and treated after being horribly neglected and having the flu. Now they live a safe and happy life, and their blindness doesn't keep them from showing each other the sweetest affections.
petsplusmag.com
Vitakraft Treats: The Best Stocking Stuffers for Your Feline Friends
(PRESS RELEASE) BOWLING GREEN, OH h&mdash Winter 2022 – Our cats are our family, and like any other member of the family, they deserve some exciting gifts for the holidays. There’s nothing more exciting to a cat than a delicious treat, and since Vitakraft knows ‘What Cats Are Really Into,’ the choice can only be Vitakraft Cat Treats, perfectly sized to be stuffed into your cat’s stocking.
Holo Shoes Gets $5M Investment to Further Spark Sales
Rommel Vega didn’t follow the traditional path when he launched his footwear brand, Holo. Vega, whose background includes 18 years designing shoes for Puma, Columbia, Merrell and Keene, was frustrated by the corporate world and decided to follow his dream, creating a line of sustainable shoes targeted to the outdoors that were affordable enough for everyone.
petsplusmag.com
PETS+ Big Survey: Pet Retailers Sold the Most of These Treat Brands in 2021
Editor’s note: In our first-ever Big Survey, we asked independent pet retailers and service providers to answer 69 questions about how they do business and the industry itself. These owners and top managers — 520 to be exact, from across the U.S. and Canada — shared all in the anonymous survey conducted online from mid-August through October.
petsplusmag.com
QSM Diagnostics and Mella Pet Care Integrate Platforms for Infection Testing
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO, IL — Mella Pet Care, an ecosystem of health monitoring solutions for veterinarians and pet parents, announced its integration with QSM Diagnostics, a medical device company that develops instruments and test kits for bacterial identification, resulting in faster recovery with targeted treatment. This collaboration will allow users to employ a singular platform to ease the adoption of new technologies into veterinary clinics.
Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefreebieguy.com
Possible Free Miyoko’s Creamery Organic European Style Cultured Plant Milk Butter with Social Nature
Here is an offer where you can sign up to possibly score Miyoko’s Creamery Organic European Style Cultured Plant Milk Butter for free! Sign up for Social Nature if you are not already a member, and then select “I Want It” to be considered for this freebie. You will receive an email if selected.
Should you give a cat a flea bath? A vet's guide to flea removal
Read this article to find out more about flea baths for cats, as well as some alternative treatments. Fleas are common parasites and so you might be wondering if you should give your infected cat a flea bath. Adult fleas are only part of the problem though. These small wingless insects will lay many eggs that roll off your cat.
Complex
‘Celebrations’ Chocolate Box Remove Bounty From Limited Edition Tubs
UK fans of Bounty bars have been left fuming after it was announced that the chocolate treat would be removed from Celebrations boxes as part of an upcoming pre-Christmas trial. According to ITV, Mars Wrigley is attempting to omit the coconut-loaded sweet after 39% of consumers said they wanted the...
Eye discharge in dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
Wondering whether eye discharge in dogs is normal or a sign of a deeper problem? If your dog gets some sticky bits in the corner of their eyes now and then, it's likely you've considered it nothing more than than a little gunk. But what if you've noticed that your...
smoking-meat.com
Smoked Duck with Dirty Rice
A while back, I picked up a couple of domestic ducks and cooked them in the smoker and they were really, really good. My family went crazy over this smoked duck recipe and I have no doubt that yours would too if you choose to cook these in your smoker. They do make an excellent holiday meal but they would be great almost any other time as well.
Comments / 0