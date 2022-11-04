Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
AZFamily
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election. Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of...
AZFamily
10th annual Canal Convergence underway on Scottsdale Waterfront
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 10th annual Canal Convergence kicked off Friday night on the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free event features artwork, food, drink, and everything in between. This year’s theme centers around water, light, and art. Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 4-6
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s campaign office closed Sunday amid an investigation into delivered “suspicious letters,” an investigation was launched after a 36-year-old man died following a Phoenix fight and an Idaho man was sentenced for smuggling ammunition through the Arizona-Mexico border. Here are some of the...
AZFamily
Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Man scammed 3 times by Phoenix mother accused of faking child's brain cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
12news.com
Street named to honor late Bishop Thomas in Phoenix
A new street in Phoenix was dedicated to late civil rights and community leader, Bishop Thomas. He served at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for more than 30 years.
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
KTAR.com
The Stillery, a live music restaurant, to open in Goodyear’s future downtown
PHOENIX — A Tennessee-based live music restaurant announced plans Wednesday to open in late 2023 in Goodyear’s future downtown area. The Stillery, known for country music and dancing, will be located at GSQ near 150th Avenue and McDowell Road, the city of Goodyear said in a press release.
Glendale Star
Kids eat free at these Glendale restaurants
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar (multiple locations) • 9330 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, 623-877-4885, applebees.com. • 5880 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale, 623-878-3500, applebees.com. Free kids meal provided with the purchase of any full adult entrée. Denny’s (multiple locations) • 15161 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, 623-877-1502,. • 4303...
peoriatimes.com
Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria
Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
"Suspicious envelope" found in mail at Kari Lake headquarters in Phoenix
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign has confirmed her headquarters in Phoenix received a suspicious envelope this weekend.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Johnson Ranch holiday market slated for Nov. 5 in San Tan Valley
Food trucks, candles, puppy adoptions, live music, gifts from local vendors – you name it, the holiday market hosted by Johnson Ranch in San Tan Valley probably has it all this weekend. This inaugural holiday market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 at...
northcentralnews.net
Charming Callen is a true gentleman
Soft and wiggly with all who are in his presence, Callen has had nine years of perfecting his puppy-like charms. With gorgeous brindle markings and one of the friendliest dispositions, it is a wonder this handsome boy is still in good spirits after being rescued from a situation where there were too many pets in the home.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
Phoenix New Times
Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday
Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error
An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
Comments / 0