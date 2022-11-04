ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election. Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10th annual Canal Convergence underway on Scottsdale Waterfront

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 10th annual Canal Convergence kicked off Friday night on the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free event features artwork, food, drink, and everything in between. This year’s theme centers around water, light, and art. Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Kids eat free at these Glendale restaurants

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar (multiple locations) • 9330 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, 623-877-4885, applebees.com. • 5880 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale, 623-878-3500, applebees.com. Free kids meal provided with the purchase of any full adult entrée. Denny’s (multiple locations) • 15161 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, 623-877-1502,. • 4303...
GLENDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Charming Callen is a true gentleman

Soft and wiggly with all who are in his presence, Callen has had nine years of perfecting his puppy-like charms. With gorgeous brindle markings and one of the friendliest dispositions, it is a wonder this handsome boy is still in good spirits after being rescued from a situation where there were too many pets in the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday

Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error

An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
PHOENIX, AZ

