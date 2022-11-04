Read full article on original website
Vintage Doll
2d ago
Never should have lost their job…a decent government would give them 100% back pay. And all those who felt they had to be vaccinated to keep their job…you were deceived!
Reply
22
Don
18h ago
So that’s it?!!! They were lied to, mandated, coerced, discriminated against, ultimately fired!! Where’s their official apology, back pay and raises?!!! Never forget!!!
Reply
4
Babs Bunny
1d ago
I hope they will also get back paid for the involuntary leave. That's the last they can do
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Dutch Bros Coffee on Freya now reopening after being hit by a truck last year
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Dutch Bros on Freya that was hit by a big truck in August 2021 is reopening. According to an Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday, the coffee location on 402 S. Freya St. is opening soon. There is not yet information on when...
John Nowels and Wade Nelson face off in Spokane County Sheriff race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels is seeking his first term as Spokane County Sheriff against Wade Nelson, a Spokane County Sheriff's veteran deputy. Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County...
Police find stolen car from toddler’s surgery recovery, find other items while investigating
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane group "New Hope," sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we've been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it's not the only place we're seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
Amber Waldref, Michael Cathcart face off in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 2 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Former Spokane City Council President Pro Tem Amber Waldref and current Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart are facing off in the race for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Michael Cathcart represents Northeast...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Maggie Yates challenging incumbent Al French in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 5 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Republican Al French is seeking his fourth term as the Spokane County Commissioner for District 5 against Democrat challenger Maggie Yates, a former regional law and justice administrator. Al French is seeking...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 12