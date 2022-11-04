ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 12

Vintage Doll
2d ago

Never should have lost their job…a decent government would give them 100% back pay. And all those who felt they had to be vaccinated to keep their job…you were deceived!

Reply
22
Don
18h ago

So that’s it?!!! They were lied to, mandated, coerced, discriminated against, ultimately fired!! Where’s their official apology, back pay and raises?!!! Never forget!!!

Reply
4
Babs Bunny
1d ago

I hope they will also get back paid for the involuntary leave. That's the last they can do

Reply
8
 

