Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenland High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Team of the Week is Greenland High School.

Last week, the Pirates went on the road to face the Hackett Hornets, and they put on a show against a conference opponent.

The Pirates put up 369 total yards of offense, 147 yards through the air and 222 yards on the ground.

It was a big game for Greenland heading into this week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.