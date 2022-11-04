ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, AR

Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenland High School

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Team of the Week is Greenland High School.

Last week, the Pirates went on the road to face the Hackett Hornets, and they put on a show against a conference opponent.

The Pirates put up 369 total yards of offense, 147 yards through the air and 222 yards on the ground.

It was a big game for Greenland heading into this week.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

