Chatham churns up six rushing touchdowns en route to Class D championship game berth
The Greenwich football team entered this year's Class D sectionals as reigning champions. One of the the Witches had to power past in their title run was Chatham. But the Panthers enacted their revenge Saturday, routing Greenwich 43-21, and punching their ticket to the championship game.
Ravena rolls past Gloversville to Class B title game
Gloversville visited Ravena for a rematch of last year's Class B Super Bowl on Friday night. The winner of the semifinal clash would head back to the Section 2 Class B title game.
Niskayuna notches semi-final shutout of La Salle, cruising to Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team reached the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010, and the Silver Warriors are making the most out of their opportunity. After earning the top seed in the Grasso Division, Nisky is headed to the Section II, Class A championship game following a 28-0 victory over La Salle Friday night.
Cambridge/Salem powers way to Class D Championship
Cambridge/Salem rolled into the Section 2 Class D semifinals unbeaten. They looked to stay that way against Canajoharie/Fort Plain.
Shenendehowa pushes past Shaker behind three Alozie touchdowns
Shenendehowa and Shaker football renewed one of the great rivalries in Section II Friday night in the semi-finals of the Class AA playoff tournament.
Averill Park runs their way to Class A title game
Burnt Hills and Averill Park have met five times in post-season Section II play, and Friday night the Warriors beat Burnt Hills 42-21.
CBA shuts out Saratoga; Class AA championship bound
The Brothers shut out the Saratoga Blue Streaks to punch their ticket to the Class AA finals.
Schuylerville storms past Fonda in OT thriller
Schuylerville topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 in last year's Section 2 Class C title game. The Black Horses looked to beat the unbeaten Braves in the semifinals on Friday night.
rpiathletics.com
Rensselaer Athletics Mourns Bob Ducatte
The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) department of athletics mourns the loss of former Director of Athletics and Athletics Hall of Fame member Robert F. Ducatte, who passed away on October 31 at the age of 85. He served as the Athletic Director for 30 years, leading the growth to RPI's...
Warrensburg/NWC/LG stifles Stillwater; on to Class C championship game
The Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George football team hasn't just beaten opponents this season; they've dismantled them. The Wolverines entered Saturday's Section II, Class C sectional semi-final matchup with Stillwater boasting an average margin of victory of over 50 points. That average took a slight hit against the Warriors; Warrensburg advanced to the championship game with "meager" 48-0 win.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
NEWS10 ABC
11/07/2022: Unseasonable warmth finale
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Wow, what a weekend! Three new records were set in Albany. The record high is safe today. But if we spike to at least 70°, this would be the first time that Albany has strung together four-70 degree days in a row in November.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
6th Ave in Watervliet reopens after police activity
6th Avenue in Watervliet has reopened after a several hours-long police investigation.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location
Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
NYS Music
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
Unforgettable Country Concert Coming to MVP Arena in Albany
The Home Team Tour is coming to Albany for an unforgettable country concert next year. Thomas Rhett will hit the MVP Arena next June. He'll be bringing Cole Swindell and Nate Smith along for the Home Team Tour in June. VENUE: MVP Arena. ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 11 at...
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
