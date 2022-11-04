Read full article on original website
Kait 8
A-State men’s basketball tips off new season Monday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball will tip off a new season at First National Bank Arena Monday night at 7:00 PM against Division II in-state foe Harding. The Red Wolves, fresh off of an 18-11, 8-7 finish last season, will have nine new faces on this...
Kait 8
A-State volleyball sweeps ULM to close regular season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In her final match inside First National Bank Arena, senior Macey Putt went out on a strong note to lead the Arkansas State volleyball team to a Senior Day sweep over ULM Saturday. Putt powered down 22 kills on 34 attacks with just two errors for...
Kait 8
2022 State Football Playoffs Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man. We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more. 2022 7A State Football...
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 3rd, 2022 and November 4th, 2022. East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines 53 yd TD) Nominee #1 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines totes it...
Kait 8
Williams Baptist men’s soccer stays unbeaten, advances to AMC Semifinals
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist (14-0-2) scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, knocking off Central Baptist (8-8-3) 3-0 to advance to the American Midwest Semifinals at WBU Soccer Park Saturday. The top-seeded Eagles got on the board first in the 80th minute after Gabriel...
Kait 8
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation. According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas. The nonprofit provides services...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Kait 8
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute. According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
whiterivernow.com
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released
White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: Multiple candidates in running for Blytheville Mayor
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than a week, multiple Mississippi County towns could have a new mayor, including the city that holds the county seat. In Blytheville, seven people are in the running for mayor. The political climate in the city is thick, as each person wants to lead...
Kait 8
Organization raises money one bowl at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity held its annual ‘Souper Sunday’ event at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. The goal of ‘Souper Sunday’ is to raise money for affordable housing, something Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Micheal Sullivan says is needed in Arkansas. “In Arkansas,...
Kait 8
West Memphis Police launches new initiative to target repeat domestic violence offenders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department created an operation called Save our Sisters in response to the series of domestic violence-related homicides in the city. This comes after WMPD says the city saw four homicides due to domestic violence incidents this year. The mother of Ja’Keya Hampton,...
Kait 8
Library hosting Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures get colder a Northeast Arkansas organization is seeing assistance in making sure our communities youth has the warm clothing needed for winter. According to a media post from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, its Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive began Nov. 5 and will...
Kait 8
Video: Burglar steals state championship rings from school
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings worth $2,400. According to the initial incident report, the burglary happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Surveillance video showed a white male dressed in black breaking out...
Kait 8
Higher inflation can impact holiday shopping
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rise in inflation could affect holiday shopping this year. The country is currently seeing inflation that is higher than normal. Former Arkansas State University economics professor, Dr. Gary Latanich said inflation should normally be anywhere from 2% to 2.5%. “Inflation right now is somewhere between...
Kait 8
Annual Veteran’s Day Parade continues
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Veteran’s Day parade was held in Jonesboro on Saturday ahead of the actual holiday on November 11. The parade was full of American flags waving in the air and dozens of people full of gratitude for those who fought for the United States.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
