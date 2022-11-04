AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, is the finest ballet dancer of his generation. Born in Riga, Latvia, to Russian parents, he danced with the Kirov Ballet before defecting to Canada in 1974. A dancer of short stature but huge hunger, versatility, technical mastery and personality, Baryshnikov made his career in the US, performing with New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, where he later became artistic director. He moved into contemporary dance, founding the White Oak Dance Project with Mark Morris, and now runs the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He still performs in experimental theatre, most recently a version of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard by Ukrainian director Igor Golyak, where he shared the stage with a giant robotic arm. On screen, he has appeared in films The Turning Point and White Nights, and in Sex and the City. On 16 November, Baryshnikov will be awarded the Royal Academy of Dance’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation award at Buckingham Palace.

