AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean . It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe overcrowding at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in England. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe Africa photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.
A family friend of the man who police believe married “Lady of the Dunes” victim Ruth Marie Terry shortly before her death says he is “speechless” after the revelations about Guy Rockwell Muldavin.Muldavin, who died in 2002, is thought to have wed Terry in 1974 just months before her body was found on a Cape Cod beach, mutilated beyond recognition. Terry wasn’t formally identified as the victim until this week. Police are now seeking information about Muldavin, his life and whereabouts around the time of her murder.Fourteen years earlier, Muldavin had made national headlines when his ex-wife and 18-year-old stepdaughter...
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”. Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The...
Costa Rica will seek to improve upon a disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup when they travel to Qatar this winter.The Central American side exited in the group stage four years ago, finishing bottom of their group with just one point as Brazil and Switzerland progressed – at the expense of Costa Rica and Serbia.Four years prior, however, Costa Rica recorded their best ever finish at a world championship, reaching the quarter-finals before bowing out against Netherlands on penalties.This time around they will be guided by Luis Fernando Suarez, who will be coaching at a World Cup for the...
BEIJING — (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it...
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, is the finest ballet dancer of his generation. Born in Riga, Latvia, to Russian parents, he danced with the Kirov Ballet before defecting to Canada in 1974. A dancer of short stature but huge hunger, versatility, technical mastery and personality, Baryshnikov made his career in the US, performing with New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, where he later became artistic director. He moved into contemporary dance, founding the White Oak Dance Project with Mark Morris, and now runs the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He still performs in experimental theatre, most recently a version of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard by Ukrainian director Igor Golyak, where he shared the stage with a giant robotic arm. On screen, he has appeared in films The Turning Point and White Nights, and in Sex and the City. On 16 November, Baryshnikov will be awarded the Royal Academy of Dance’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation award at Buckingham Palace.
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists' call Earth's biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world
The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change.SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge — greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming. However, observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling...
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning.”In fact,...
It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater.“We lost everything, our home and our possessions,” said Taj Mai, a mother of seven who is four months pregnant and in a flood relief camp in Pakistan’s Punjab province. “At least in a camp our children will get food and milk.”This is the human side of a contentious issue that will likely dominate climate negotiations in Egypt this month. It's about big bucks, justice, blame...
Jonathan Coe can thank the government’s recent instability for making him (ever so slightly) late to our interview. “Sorry, I’ve spent all afternoon writing an article for [the Spanish newspaper] El Pais about the Conservative Party chaos of the last few weeks,” he explains, with scrupulous politeness. The novelist’s frown suggests that the process has been anything but therapeutic. “Er, no, hardly.” Taxing though it may have been, the newspaper was right to seek his thoughts. Ever since his 1994 breakthrough novel, What A Carve Up!, a biting socio-political comedy and deadly critique of Tory rule under Margaret Thatcher...
A conservationist marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird on Saturday, as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK.Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, wearing dark blue, black and white body paint.The impressive paint was applied by artist Guido Daniele.“I stand here today, as a go-between for swifts, to ask for your comradery, because they need our help,” Ms Bourne-Taylor said.She also marched to Buckingham Palace and Downing Street during her protest.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTrump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rallyObama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in upcoming midterms
