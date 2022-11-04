ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?

The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)

Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
Benzinga

Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
CNBC

DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
TheStreet

Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat

Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product

Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
NASDAQ

Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
Benzinga

Benzinga

