Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Donald Trump Sold, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Former President Donald Trump was known for his rants on Twitter that took on people and companies. One rant about a famous technology company backfired and kept Trump from big profits. Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to being outspoken and sharing his opinions on a range of topics....
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)
Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Benzinga
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
CNBC
DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat
Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs
One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. Since its peak, the value of the coin has fallen back to earth. Here’s a look at how much the coin could be worth if it returns to all-time highs.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product
Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says This Data Might Move Markets Rather Than Mid-Terms In Fresh Trading Week
Major coins were trading lower on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 2.8% to $1.03 trillion at 8:11 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +3.25% $0.30. Litecoin (LTC) +1.3% $70.05. Fei USD (FEI) +1.1% $1.
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
Benzinga
