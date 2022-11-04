Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Clear and quiet evening ahead
What a great looking Sunday! High temps climbed above average this afternoon with the metro reaching 67°. Roswell even made it into the 80s! Thankfully, the powerful wind gusts subsided across the central highlands today as well, making way for a much quieter afternoon. Temps warmed into the middle 70s for Santa Rosa under sunny skies.
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather this weekend after a storm drops snow across parts of New Mexico
Our latest storm is moving out of New Mexico after dropping snow across parts of the state. Even colder air will settle in overnight, but a warming trend begins Saturday. As our latest storm system exits the state Friday, it is still bringing windy conditions across parts of New Mexico this afternoon. Winds will die down overnight as the snow tapers off and the clouds clear. This will allow for very cold temperatures by Saturday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Roswell and Las Cruces where the first freeze of the season is likely.
Incoming system causes winter storm watch, wind advisory for parts of southern Nevada
Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
ladailypost.com
Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico
Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
KRQE News 13
Cold start, much milder and sunnier day ahead
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to brighter skies an hour earlier thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. A few clouds, mainly east of the mountains are helping to decorate our skies for a gorgeous sunrise this morning. Temperatures are also a few degrees milder as we continue our warming trend this afternoon. Temps will climb above average with highs in the middle 60s for the ABQ metro under mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. It’ll be a picture perfect day all over the state. Even the wind gusts will relax in the central and eastern highlands. Temps will soar into the lower and middle 70s south and east of Albuquerque. We’re in store for a quiet and seasonally cool night.
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
KRQE News 13
Much colder air arrives into New Mexico
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow to New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are cooling off quickly behind a cold front that is sweeping across the state. Overnight, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico as the winds will die down slightly. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
Up to 12 more inches of snow on the way to Colorado mountains
As 90 MPH wind gusts are expected to rage along the Front Range Foothills and Mountains on Saturday, the National Weather Service is calling for up to a foot of snow to fall on Colorado's northern mountains. Storms capable of dropping between 6 and 12 inches of snow and producing...
rrobserver.com
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
Power outages, downed trees expected as 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Saturday. The warning is in place for the Front Range Foothills and Mountains until 6 PM on Saturday evening. The NWS provided map below shows the impacted areas:
KRQE News 13
Storm brings snow to parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The low pressure system and associated cold front is pushing across the state this morning. It brought gusty winds, rain, snow, and unseasonably cold temperatures yesterday. The chilly weather will continue through this afternoon, with rain and snow lingering across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands through the late morning and early afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through Noon for the Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and southern San Juan Mountains.
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
KOAT 7
No Jackpot, but New Mexico ticket worth a cool $50k
While millions keep dreaming of bringing home a Powerball jackpot that has grown to nearly $2 billion, some lucky New Mexico resident -- or maybe just a traveler passing through the state -- bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Saturday's drawing. Up against astronomical odds, the unnamed purchaser matched four...
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
Storm Brings Snow To Oklahoma Panhandle
As most of Oklahoma experienced rain and severe thunderstorms, the western part of the state got its first snowfall of the year. Video shows big snowflakes coming down near Guymon, Oklahoma, at around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Those in the panhandle will remain freezing overnight, but will be back to...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County adds more art to public areas
Bernalillo County adds more art to public areas. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bernalillo-county-adds-more-art-to-public-areas/. Bernalillo County adds more art to public areas. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bernalillo-county-adds-more-art-to-public-areas/. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/durango-police-arrest-woman-wanted-by-fbi/. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Navajo council speaker resigns...
Busy East Mountains intersection being turned into a roundabout
A roundabout will be added to a New Mexico road after officials determined it's just too unsafe to go without.
Bridge project to close lane, shoulder on Tramway Boulevard
Crews will be replacing guardrails and working on the shoulder.
Comments / 1