Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to brighter skies an hour earlier thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. A few clouds, mainly east of the mountains are helping to decorate our skies for a gorgeous sunrise this morning. Temperatures are also a few degrees milder as we continue our warming trend this afternoon. Temps will climb above average with highs in the middle 60s for the ABQ metro under mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. It’ll be a picture perfect day all over the state. Even the wind gusts will relax in the central and eastern highlands. Temps will soar into the lower and middle 70s south and east of Albuquerque. We’re in store for a quiet and seasonally cool night.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO