Life on the Water: 'Who Works the Rivers' event returns to Owensboro
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History saw additional foot traffic Thursday with the return of RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event, which brought together high school juniors and seniors to learn about the maritime industry from professionals.
The event, the first since 2019, is a partnership between RiverWorks Discovery and the museum. Its purpose is to give students the opportunity to participate in engaging activities and discussions with people that have careers along the river.
Comments / 0