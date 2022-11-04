Life on the Water: 'Who Works the Rivers' event returns to Owensboro

Lisa Freeman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, left, talks with students Thursday about diving at the Army Corps’ locks and dams while giving a presentation on the types of career opportunities available with the Corps during RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History saw additional foot traffic Thursday with the return of RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event, which brought together high school juniors and seniors to learn about the maritime industry from professionals.

The event, the first since 2019, is a partnership between RiverWorks Discovery and the museum. Its purpose is to give students the opportunity to participate in engaging activities and discussions with people that have careers along the river.