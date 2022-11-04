ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Life on the Water: 'Who Works the Rivers' event returns to Owensboro

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cFPS_0iyFoTUr00
Lisa Freeman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, left, talks with students Thursday about diving at the Army Corps’ locks and dams while giving a presentation on the types of career opportunities available with the Corps during RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History saw additional foot traffic Thursday with the return of RiverWorks Discovery’s “Who Works the Rivers” event, which brought together high school juniors and seniors to learn about the maritime industry from professionals.

The event, the first since 2019, is a partnership between RiverWorks Discovery and the museum. Its purpose is to give students the opportunity to participate in engaging activities and discussions with people that have careers along the river.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday

There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
BREMEN, KY
visitowensboro.com

Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’

It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving around the city of Calhoun, Ky., there are signs asking citizens to vote “no” for alcohol sales. The reasoning for the signs is due to the fact that residents must decide whether alcoholic beverages will be sold in the city for the first time.
CALHOUN, KY
warricknews.com

Newburgh accepts state sewer award

NEWBURGH — The George Burke Jr. Safety Award is one of the most prestigious awards a wastewater treatment facility can receive regarding plant safety.And on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Town of Newburgh Wastewater Treatment Facility received said award at the new Evansville riverside water treatment facility. This was the...
NEWBURGH, IN
WOMI Owensboro

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New purchase locations for Hadi Shrine Circus tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the annual Hadi Shrine Circus are on sale. Tickets can be purchased in-person at remote locations in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Dubois, and Knox Counties. These remote ticket locations are selling exchange and reserved seat tickets through Monday, November 21. Exchange tickets can be purchased also...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Fresh Start

Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
232
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy