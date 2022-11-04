Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win
Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop in Houston, was World Series MVP.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
momcollective.com
Bury Me in the H: The Makings of An Astros Fan
Confession: I don’t actually love baseball. Or I should say I did not grow up loving baseball, let alone Astros baseball. We were very much a college football game day family on Saturdays and golf on Sundays for nap time. Growing up in Dallas though, the Rangers were our team – if we had one. I do know that my childhood was punctuated watching the epic moment that Nolan Ryan threw his 7th no hitter. I still feel that moment as viscerally as I did almost 30 years ago. But beyond that… yeah. Not our thing. I can’t recite stats, I don’t always understand why they do the things they do, and I don’t typically spend HOURS watching players round bases and hit homeruns.
