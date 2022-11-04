ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
momcollective.com

Bury Me in the H: The Makings of An Astros Fan

Confession: I don’t actually love baseball. Or I should say I did not grow up loving baseball, let alone Astros baseball. We were very much a college football game day family on Saturdays and golf on Sundays for nap time. Growing up in Dallas though, the Rangers were our team – if we had one. I do know that my childhood was punctuated watching the epic moment that Nolan Ryan threw his 7th no hitter. I still feel that moment as viscerally as I did almost 30 years ago. But beyond that… yeah. Not our thing. I can’t recite stats, I don’t always understand why they do the things they do, and I don’t typically spend HOURS watching players round bases and hit homeruns.
HOUSTON, TX
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy