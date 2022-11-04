Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:30 p.m. EDT
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
A congressional race in Orange County has become one of the most closely watched contests this election cycle, and will likely trigger a rethink for politicos on how Asian Americans vote.
Did Jerome Powell just bust the stock market rally?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has the power to make or break markets these days. On Wednesday, he opted to disappoint.
CNBC
Taiwan, U.S. to hold in person trade talks next week
Taiwan and the United States will hold in-person trade talks next week in New York under a new joint initiative announced in June, the U.S. and Taiwanese governments said, a program opposed by China, which views the island as its own territory. Washington and Taipei unveiled the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed...
Be patient: This election is probably going to go on a while
Election Day is Tuesday, but expect this election to go on a while. Close races, rules changes and a conspiratorial environment all may lead to delays.
What would a Republican Congress look like? A lot of investigations and maybe impeachment.
If the GOP ends up taking at least some control of Congress, expect to see investigations, conservative legislation and possibly, impeachment.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected. Friday's tumble erased gains made...
Marketmind: Laboring markets get China fillip
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With one eye on the U.S. employment report at the end of a dour week of rising interest rates, world markets were spurred by another slightly mysterious Chinese stock surge.
US News and World Report
Apple Adds Pegatron as New IPhone 14 Supplier in India - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Apple Inc's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth...
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Investor pessimism falls to lowest since March-AAII
Materials lead S&P 500 sector gains; consumer discretionary lags. Nov 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INVESTOR PESSIMISM FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE MARCH-AAII (1400 EDT/1800 GMT) Individual investor pessimism over the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Is Not in Recession, Data Strong, Says White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid. "We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the...
Wall Street wavers after October jobs data, hopes for China rebound
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered Friday as Wall Street weighs how to read the latest data on the U.S. jobs market and hopes that the world’s second-largest economy may be set for a boost. The S&P 500 was 0.1 percent higher in afternoon trading after settling down...
