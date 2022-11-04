Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”

