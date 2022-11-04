ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2d ago

Reynolds an Grassley been collection money from pipeline people last 15 year been major money contribution..smh.. they want all Republican in so they can pass a law to go on your farms an tear it up leave it a mess…vote for Reynolds and Grassley they want pipeline on your farm..

theperrynews.com

Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa

About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY

ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa ethics board fines Eddie Andrews for sign violation

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board voted unanimously on November 3 to fine State Representative Eddie Andrews' campaign $500 for failing to include attribution statements on several large signs promoting the Republican lawmaker's re-election in Iowa House district 43. Karin Derry, the former Democratic legislator Andrews defeated in 2020,...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years

Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigns for Deidre DeJear

GRIMES, Iowa — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Iowa in the final days before the midterm election. Instead of talking about the White House, Doug Emhoff encouraged voters to choose Deidre DeJear to lead the Iowa Statehouse as governor. Emhoff and DeJear campaigned together in Grimes Friday night. They were joined […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Key Races on Iowa Ballots

Herb Trix's guest is Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. And his work appears here in the Quad City Times, Dispatch-Argus, and Muscatine Journal. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website,...
IOWA STATE
timesdelphic.com

Iowa Secretary of State candidate aims to make voting more accessible

After being sued in 2020 by former president Donald Trump and more restrictive election laws were passed in 2021, current Linn County Auditor Joel Miller decided to run for Iowa Secretary of State. Miller said that the three biggest issues he would take on as secretary of state are disinformation...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE

