ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Red Devils rout Colonels

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zxon_0iyFo3sS00

Deion Winstead rushed for 167 yards with two breakaway scores, Kasey Boone tossed a trio of touchdowns passes, and the Owensboro defense put forth another dominant performance as the ninth-ranked Red Devils rolled to a 54-16 win over Christian County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Thursday night at Rash Stadium.

Winstead, a sophomore running back starting in place of star Kenyata Carbon, scored on runs of 41 and 53 yards — his long TD runs bookending a first half that saw Owensboro (9-2) leading 48-0 at halftime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

KSP recruiting locally for dispatch positions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is hiring for dispatchers in local and nearby counties. Currently, KSP says there is a total of 46 full-time dispatch positions at 13 posts, including Post 3. KSP Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Weather could affect Hopkinsville Veterans Parade

City officials announced Friday that they are watching the weather and might adjust plans for the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Tab Brockman, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said a final...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro

OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Hopkinsville

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train Saturday night near East 18th Street in Hopkinsville. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. and Christian County Deputy Coroner Tim Fleming identified the victim as 22-year old Corey Matthew Burns of Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police are investigating the accident and no...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Evansville woman arrested on burglary charges

An Evansville woman was arrested for burglary charges after police say she broke into a home, stole items, and tried to sell them. Officers say they were sent to a house on South Garvin Street for a residential burglary report on November 5th around 4:00 p.m. Police say they saw...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
238
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy