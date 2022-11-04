Read full article on original website
Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
Snook 33, Louise 14
LOUISE — Snook’s Garrett Hyvl and J. Beaux Hruska gave the Bluejays the lead for good with second-quarter touchdown runs, and they held on for a 33-14 victory over Louise on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Tied at 14, Snook (4-5, 2-4) took the lead on...
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Blinn men's basketball team races past Lone Star-Tomball 130-57
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used all 16 of its players in a 130-57 victory over Lone Star-Tomball on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Freshman guard Joey Ramirez led Blinn (1-1) with 20 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 13 and sophomore guard Elijah Elliott added 12.
Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15
ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
QB Hargett leads A&M Consolidated to 19-17 win over Leander Glenn in regular season finale
The A&M Consolidated Tigers outlasted a comeback attempt from the Leander Glenn Grizzlies, holding on for a 19-17 victory in Tigerland Stadium to finish the regular season in a tie for first place in District 11-5A Division I. Sophomore quarterback Will Hargett led Consol (8-2, 6-1) on offense, and Glenn...
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Texas A&M's ground game stalls out in flu-ravaged loss to Florida
When Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scored one of his three first-half touchdowns against Florida on Saturday, several of his offensive linemen surrounded the 5-foot-9, 185-pounder and attempted to lift him in celebration. Achane slapped away any attempts and made his way off the field, conserving what energy he had left in the tank.
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym. The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss
OFFENSE: C- • What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season. • What went...
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team takes down Horned Frogs
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat TCU 174-109 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Kaloyan Bratanov (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 39.47 seconds; 200 individual medley, 1:50.81), Baylor Nelson (200 butterfly, 1:49.53; 500 freestyle, 4:28.83), Anze Fers Erzen (1,000 freestyle, 9:28.45; 200 backstroke, 1:47.49), Tyler Hulet (100 backstroke, 48.66), Collin Fuchs (50 freestyle, 20.54), Ethan Gogulski (100 freestyle, 45.20), Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.35) and Andres Puente (100 breaststroke, 54.27).
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida
Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
