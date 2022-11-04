Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team races past Lone Star-Tomball 130-57
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used all 16 of its players in a 130-57 victory over Lone Star-Tomball on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Freshman guard Joey Ramirez led Blinn (1-1) with 20 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 13 and sophomore guard Elijah Elliott added 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24
Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Florida quarter-by-quarter
Missing players: Texas A&M had six players out with the flu and six more out with injuries. Quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week, topped the list. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who both had started every game, were also missing along with true freshman Kam Dewberry, who started the last two games at left guard. Nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed his third straight game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Conner Weigman joins list of Aggie freshman quarterbacks to make quick splash
Former Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal still remembers his first snap at Kyle Field against Louisiana-Lafayette as a true freshman. As one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the class of 2002, McNeal had the 12th Man anxious to see him play. “I tell people all the time, if...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida
Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team takes down Horned Frogs
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat TCU 174-109 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Kaloyan Bratanov (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 39.47 seconds; 200 individual medley, 1:50.81), Baylor Nelson (200 butterfly, 1:49.53; 500 freestyle, 4:28.83), Anze Fers Erzen (1,000 freestyle, 9:28.45; 200 backstroke, 1:47.49), Tyler Hulet (100 backstroke, 48.66), Collin Fuchs (50 freestyle, 20.54), Ethan Gogulski (100 freestyle, 45.20), Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.35) and Andres Puente (100 breaststroke, 54.27).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss
OFFENSE: C- • What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season. • What went...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team looks improved in exhibition win over Texas A&M-Kingsville
Few have the kind of perspective on the Texas A&M men’s basketball program like Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle. For three of the four years that Buzz Williams has been the Aggies’ head coach, his A&M squad has opened its season with an exhibition game against his longtime friend.
Comments / 0