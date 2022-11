Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education members toured Owensboro Innovation Academy on Thursday during their board luncheon to learn about projects students have been working on. Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education members toured Owensboro Innovation Academy (OIA) on Thursday during their board luncheon to learn more about student projects.

Members visited the MakerSpace room, where students are able to utilize technology, such as laser cutters and 3D printers, provided by the school.