ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVmaA_0iyFnWBF00

Zaya Wade’s parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait to officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15. Gary has the Tea on what was said between Siohvaughn Funches-Wade and Dwyane Wade.

Also we learn the reason Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill decided to really split.  The reason has people looking at the ex-housewife differently.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0iyFnWBF00

Comments / 0

Related
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy