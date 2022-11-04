ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers plant trees across Beavercreek area impacted by Memorial Day tornadoes

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is replanting trees that were destroyed by the Memorial Day Tornadoes in 2019.

Like many other communities in our area, Beavercreek lost many of its mature trees when the tornadoes touched down three years ago. So they’re working to plant new ones and bring some green back to Greene County.

Beavercreek’s parks, recreation, and culture division planted 40 trees.

>>Volunteers to plant over 100 trees in areas impacted by Memorial Day tornadoes

The city says this work was made possible thanks to a grant the parks division received from the greater Dayton disaster relief fund by the Dayton foundation.

Where the trees were planted:

  • 25 were planted in Wartinger Park
  • 10 are now located in Grangeview Acres Park
  • 5 trees were planted in Spicer Heights Park.

RETREET is a program that works to replant trees lost during natural disasters, including the Memorial Day Tornadoes.

News Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs has been involved in RETREET plantings in our area.

The most recent planting was in October in Dayton.

For more information about the RETREET program click here.

