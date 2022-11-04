Read full article on original website
China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan
BEIJING — (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought. NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock. The report released Friday says the worst-affected areas include some of Kenya’s most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.
