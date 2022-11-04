CT teacher accused of sex with student

She’s 34. He’s 13. That disparity means that Two Rivers Magnet Middle School drama teacher Karen

Vinick is under arrest in East Hartford for allegedly sleeping with her student. She’s charged with bedding down

with the teen during a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover -- at the school. Police say they have video showing Vinick spooning with the boy.

And proof of her calling him more than a hundred times. In the morning after the sleepover, say the police, she and her student went down the

hallway together to class.