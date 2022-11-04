CT teacher accused of sex with student
She’s 34. He’s 13. That disparity means that Two Rivers Magnet Middle School drama teacher Karen
Vinick is under arrest in East Hartford for allegedly sleeping with her student. She’s charged with bedding down
with the teen during a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover -- at the school. Police say they have video showing Vinick spooning with the boy.
And proof of her calling him more than a hundred times. In the morning after the sleepover, say the police, she and her student went down the
hallway together to class.
