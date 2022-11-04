ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

CT teacher accused of sex with student

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3ihr_0iyFmPtX00

She’s 34. He’s 13. That disparity means that Two Rivers Magnet Middle School drama teacher Karen
Vinick is under arrest in East Hartford for allegedly sleeping with her student. She’s charged with bedding down
with the teen during a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover -- at the school. Police say they have video showing Vinick spooning with the boy.
And proof of her calling him more than a hundred times. In the morning after the sleepover, say the police, she and her student went down the
hallway together to class.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

Double shooting in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after they say two men were shot this afternoon. As officers were processing the scene on Knollwood Circle, they received word from St. Mary’s Hospital that a 33-year-old male victim was being treated.
WATERBURY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy