High school cross country: Parkway boys finish second in Region 1-I meet; Falting runner-up in boys race

bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
bossierpress.com
College football: Complete effort helps NSU dump Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – In a game where a Northwestern State offensive record fell, it was the Purple Swarm defense’s performance that set the tone. The Demons pitched a second-half shutout and utilized a career-high four touchdowns from quarterback Zachary Clement to roll to a 41-14 victory at Southland Conference newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce.
Football Friday Night: Final scores for November 4, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for November 4, 2022: WEST MONROE 17, RUSTON 35 CARROLL 19, UNION PARISH 35 OUACHITA 48, PINEVILLE 7 RIVER OAKS 15, GLENBROOK 46 EL DORADO 56, JACKSONVILLE 14 JENA 42, BUCKEYE 13 TALLULAH 44, PRENTISS 16 HOMER 28, HAYNESVILLE 27 BEEKMAN 20, LASALLE 42 BRIARFIELD […]
bossierpress.com
College football: SLC-leading Demons kick off closing stretch at Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, TEXAS – The Northwestern State football team entered its open week with a share of the Southland Conference lead. The Demons come out of their week off in even better shape, leading the league by a half game over a trio of teams – Texas A&M-Commerce, Southeastern and UIW – all of whom NSU will face in the final three weeks of the season.
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech downs Middle Tennessee
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech dominated on offense, defense, and special teams to put an end to its three-game losing skid, defeating Middle Tennessee by a final score of 40-24 on Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech (3-6, 2-3 C-USA) got 100-yard games on the ground (Marquis Crosby)...
KNOE TV8
West Ouachita wins a double overtime thriller against ASH and Ouachita rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita traveled to ASH for a matchup of 1-3 teams in District 2-5A play. The Trojans won last season’s game 50-13, but the Chiefs got revenge in this one. In a double overtime thriller, West Ouachita shocks Ash with a 58-57 victory. Ouachita headed to winless Pineville ranked 15th in the non-select division I power ratings. The Lions improve to 5-5, beating the Rebels 48-7.
KNOE TV8
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton falls to Captain Shreve
Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton knew his team wasn’t going against the same Captain Shreve team that lost four straight games after a 3-0 start Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Injuries took their toll on the Gators. With several players returning to action the last few weeks, Brotherton...
KNOE TV8
LHSAA denies Carroll’s appeal after skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association denied an appeal from the Monroe City School District to reinstate 9 coaches, including the head coach. The denial means the coaches will remain suspended for the rest of the football season. The appeal followed an incident during the 4th...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
bossierpress.com
Suzanne Aulds Draper
Suzanne Aulds Draper was born in Farmerville, LA, on August 19, 1942, and passed away on November 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Sue graduated from Farmerville High School in 1960 and attended Louisiana Tech University, where she met the love of her life, Paul Draper. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will begin at 2:00, with the funeral at 3:30. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
opso.net
New Ouachita Parish Rifle Range Hours
With the time change to CST on November 6th, the new range hours shown below will take effect Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Tuesday-Friday 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. (through Christmas)
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KNOE TV8
In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away. The ingredients you’ll need are:. Cornbread prepared ahead. 1 lb pan sausage. 1 onion diced. 1 can Mustard...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings
The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
KSLA
NPD: St. Maurice Lane shootings alleged suspect IDed, wanted
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.
Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants […]
John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will launch a second state investigation – one that includes the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice – into Ware Youth Center, a large juvenile detention facility in Coushatta. Ware’s staff allegedly engaged in sexual abuse, choking and other physical violence against […] The post John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
