High school cross country: Parkway boys finish second in Region 1-I meet; Falting runner-up in boys race

Suzanne Aulds Draper was born in Farmerville, LA, on August 19, 1942, and passed away on November 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Sue graduated from Farmerville High School in 1960 and attended Louisiana Tech University, where she met the love of her life, Paul Draper. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will begin at 2:00, with the funeral at 3:30. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO