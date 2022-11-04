Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Masked Men Wanted for Shooting of 2 Women in Harlem: Cops
Two women in Harlem were hospitalized after a shooting outside a building late Friday night, police said. Cops are now looking for four masked men wanted in connection to the 11 p.m. shooting. They all wore ski masks, police said. The two victims were outside the Frederick E. Samuel Apartments...
NBC New York
NJ Bus Driver Facing 42 Counts of Child Endangerment After Hit-Run Crash
A school bus driver is behind bars for allegedly crashing into a parked car while transporting students to a New Jersey high school. The Paterson man was busted Friday morning following a reported hit-and-run crash in Woodland Park, prosecutors said over the weekend. The bus was full of students bound for the Passaic County Technical Institute.
NBC New York
Small Plane Goes Down Over Long Island Cemetery: Police
A small aircraft crash landed in a cemetery on Long Island, injuring its passenger and pilot, authorities said. The twin-engine Beechcraft B-60 came down in West Babylon around 2 p.m., landing in the Beth Moses Cemetery. The only two people on board suffered minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NBC New York
38 Injured in NYC High-Rise Fire Sparked by Lithium-Ion Battery: FDNY
A dramatic rescue mission unfolded Saturday morning at a high-rise apartment building in midtown fire investigators say was sparked by a lithium-ion battery. Among the 38 people injured in the fiery chaos on East 52nd Street, at least two were said to be in critical condition and another five had serious injuries, FDNY officials said.
NBC New York
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
NBC New York
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to Acquire Cannabis Businesses for Up to $185M
Combs is acquiring the cannabis operations from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc., which are divesting the assets as part of their merger. The operations are in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois. The deal will create the country's first minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, according to a release.
NBC New York
What Amazon, Google and Other Top Companies Are Paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
NBC New York
How Wide Should a Salary Range Be? Businesses and Workers Don't Agree
New York City businesses and workers are clashing over what's considered an acceptable salary range. As of Tuesday, employers hiring in NYC must list the minimum and maximum pay range on all of their job ads. The city's salary transparency law states businesses must post a "good faith salary range," defined as one the employer "honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s)," says the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law.
Comments / 0