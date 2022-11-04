Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
Washington Examiner
Feds undercount homeless veterans on streets of Southern California, officials say
The federal government is undercounting the number of homeless veterans in Southern California by thousands in its latest report that mentions a groundbreaking decrease of 11%, officials say. An announcement Thursday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development says a January 2022 count shows 33,136 homeless veterans nationwide. HUD...
Washington Examiner
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race
WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
Washington Examiner
'Underdog' Bolduc predicts upset in New Hampshire Senate race: ‘The momentum is ours’
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Don Bolduc, hopping from one town hall to the next on a brisk fall day in New Hampshire, one of the last before voters cast their ballots in the state's Senate race, expressed confidence that he can defeat Maggie Hassan, the incumbent Democrat who's held the seat since 2017.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $700 tax rebate being sent out now in South Carolina after deadline passes
The deadline has passed for South Carolina residents to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, with rebates totaling up to $700 being sent out now through the end of the year. "We are on schedule to issue rebates by the end of the year," said South Carolina...
Washington Examiner
Relief checks: Delaware residents have until the end of the month to claim $300 rebate
A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has until the end of November to apply for the state's 2022 relief check. The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
