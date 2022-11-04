ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

November Events for Portland Families

November 10-13 Multiple shows – tickets required. Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for an interactive adventure to famous Disney destinations — on ice! Expect Ariel, Woody, Simba, and so many other Disney friends from many family favorites. Guests can enhance the show with a character experience with Moana add-on.
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Nov 4-6, 2022

There's lots of keep you busy this weekend, from Portland Book Festival to The Black Podcast Festival and from OMSI's Native American Community Science Night to an Apple Juice Market at Reverend Nat's Hard Cider. Just remember to turn your clocks back this Sunday and vote next Tuesday! For more ideas, check out our guide to this week's top events.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters

Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Amaye International Restaurant Opens on NE Glisan

Amaye International Restaurant opened on Friday, November 4th, after months of preparation. The African food venue at 8000 NE Glisan Street recently took over the former corner storefront from Paitong Thai Cuisine, which closed last May. Opening day saw a steady flow of customers ordering food-to-go or dining in groups at a table.
Portland Tribune

Storm roils Portland region: More to come

Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing

OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Civic Neglect

Portland has some pretty flimsy regulations when it comes to outdoor camp and cooking fires—as well as camping in public spaces. And it can be argued that those weak regulations have contributed to what is now a gut-wrenching humanitarian crisis happening throughout our streets. What once felt like compassion...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Explosion, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy