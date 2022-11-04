Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
From ‘Smile’ to ‘Nope’: How Horror Became the Defining Genre of the Pandemic
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Hollywood has struggled to adjust to our harrowing new reality. Delayed releases, shelved projects, shifting business models, massive company layoffs, and a slew of industry-wide scandals have left the entertainment world in a creative and economic limbo. However, one arguably good thing to come out of Tinseltown during this still ongoing health crisis is the influx of critically and commercially successful horror films.
Daily Beast
Linda Lavin Names Her Price in ‘You Will Get Sick’
We are in a “Big City, a time before cellphones,” according to the program for Noah Diaz’s play You Will Get Sick (Laura Pels Theatre, to Dec. 11). Birds are murderous, the great peril above that the characters live in fear of. The city seems like a modern city, rather than a prehistoric one. People communicate by phone, and there are acting classes and hospitals. But there is also a deliberate air of unreality in this Roundabout Theatre Production, of people lost in places and time. The characters don’t have names, the phone lines that connect their conversations crackle. When they are together they speak a little obviously, at a variance, over each other.
BBC
Get ready for the festive season with Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
With Dame Mary joined by Angela, Monica and Rylan, this Christmas is guaranteed to be one to remember." — Catherine Catton Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events. In this new special, Mary shares her ultimate Christmas feast using her definitive tried-and-tested recipes, perfected over 50 years. She begins with...
Daily Beast
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart’s Holiday Feud Heats Up on Twitter
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. This week:. Blockbuster deserves better!. Mariah vs. Martha. Important Sister Act news. Rihanna, wyd???
Daily Beast
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Falls Into Chaos Over Missing Food Mystery
It’s clear that on this season of The Great British Baking Show, the technical challenge is cursed. After terrible tacos, totally misconstrued s’mores, and a bonkers lemon meringue pie challenge, this week’s challenge involves a whole mystery. One of Janusz’s spring rolls disappears completely before he can deliver his bake to the judges, and fans need answers: Where did the spring roll go?
Daily Beast
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman
The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their graves.
Daily Beast
Patton Oswalt Thinks We’re About to Hit a ‘Dangerous’ Point
Patton Oswalt says he has a sneaking suspicion that things are going to get ugly in America and people, like Republicans, for example, are pretending otherwise. “There might not be water in a few years. Like there literally might not be water. So because of that underlying fear it’s almost like we’re hardening ourselves to this brutal world that’s coming,” the comedian tells host Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast. “Our rehearsal for that is to scoff and laugh at racism, homophobia, violent attacks on people. You know, the fact that there was a violent attack on the husband of the Speaker of the House, and no Republican has condemned it, they’re laughing at it and making jokes about it, like, we really are about to hit a really dangerous point right now.”
