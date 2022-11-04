Patton Oswalt says he has a sneaking suspicion that things are going to get ugly in America and people, like Republicans, for example, are pretending otherwise. “There might not be water in a few years. Like there literally might not be water. So because of that underlying fear it’s almost like we’re hardening ourselves to this brutal world that’s coming,” the comedian tells host Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast. “Our rehearsal for that is to scoff and laugh at racism, homophobia, violent attacks on people. You know, the fact that there was a violent attack on the husband of the Speaker of the House, and no Republican has condemned it, they’re laughing at it and making jokes about it, like, we really are about to hit a really dangerous point right now.”

