CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
The Independent

Imran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’

Imran Khan was seen waving at his supporters after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt during a protest march. The former Pakistani prime minister was filmed greeting the crowds after he was wounded in the foot by a gunman who opened fire.In a bid to call for an early election, Mr Khan had been travelling in convoy to Islamabad to challenge incumbent Shahbaz Sharif. Party official Asad Umar said the former leader was not seriously hurt in the shooting in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerPakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan
TheDailyBeast

Pakistan’s Ex-Premier Imran Khan Accuses Current Prime Minister of Assassination Plot

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has accused three government officials of being involved in the assassination attempt against him on Thursday, a spokesperson for his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a video message.The accusations singled out current Pakistani Priime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer. PTI spokesperson Asad Umar called for the immediate removal of the officials from their posts in his statement, but offered no evidence behind the claims that they were somehow involved in the incident.The attack on Khan, which took place at a political rally in Lahore Thursday...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
Rolling Stone

The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’

The security situation in the African Sahel — where U.S. commandos have trained, fought, and died in a “shadow war” for the past 20 years — is a nightmare, according to a Pentagon report quietly released late last month.  It’s just the latest evidence of systemic American military failures across the continent, including two decades of deployments, drone strikes, and commando raids in Somalia that have resulted in a wheel-spinning stalemate and an ongoing spate of coups by U.S.-trained officers across West Africa that the chief of U.S. commandos on the continent said was due to U.S. alliances with...
Vice

Pakistan’s Imran Khan Shot in Leg, Survives Possible Assassination Attempt

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was shot and injured in what members of his party have called a possible assassination attempt. The bullet wounded Khan in his leg, said an official with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). After being shot, Khan could be seen walking with assistance and waving to his supporters before he was taken to the hospital.
The Independent

In Pakistan's Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds

On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. Cheers rang out across the water as the marble and sandalwood Sadhu Bela temple complex heaved into view. “Long live Sadhu Bela!" the boat's passengers cried.The temple attracts tens of thousands of Hindus from within Muslim-majority Pakistan every year for festivals and rituals, including the recent celebrations of Diwali, an important Hindu holiday.The island was gifted...
The Associated Press

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region. Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis arrived in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
BBC

Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist

The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...

