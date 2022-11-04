Read full article on original website
Related
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Officials: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded. The identity of the gunman,...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
Imran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’
Imran Khan was seen waving at his supporters after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt during a protest march. The former Pakistani prime minister was filmed greeting the crowds after he was wounded in the foot by a gunman who opened fire.In a bid to call for an early election, Mr Khan had been travelling in convoy to Islamabad to challenge incumbent Shahbaz Sharif. Party official Asad Umar said the former leader was not seriously hurt in the shooting in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerPakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Ex-Premier Imran Khan Accuses Current Prime Minister of Assassination Plot
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has accused three government officials of being involved in the assassination attempt against him on Thursday, a spokesperson for his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a video message.The accusations singled out current Pakistani Priime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer. PTI spokesperson Asad Umar called for the immediate removal of the officials from their posts in his statement, but offered no evidence behind the claims that they were somehow involved in the incident.The attack on Khan, which took place at a political rally in Lahore Thursday...
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Rochdale grooming gang members to be deported to Pakistan
Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf lose appeal as judges say ‘very strong public interest’ to deport them
South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban
Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’
The security situation in the African Sahel — where U.S. commandos have trained, fought, and died in a “shadow war” for the past 20 years — is a nightmare, according to a Pentagon report quietly released late last month. It’s just the latest evidence of systemic American military failures across the continent, including two decades of deployments, drone strikes, and commando raids in Somalia that have resulted in a wheel-spinning stalemate and an ongoing spate of coups by U.S.-trained officers across West Africa that the chief of U.S. commandos on the continent said was due to U.S. alliances with...
Pakistan’s Imran Khan Shot in Leg, Survives Possible Assassination Attempt
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was shot and injured in what members of his party have called a possible assassination attempt. The bullet wounded Khan in his leg, said an official with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). After being shot, Khan could be seen walking with assistance and waving to his supporters before he was taken to the hospital.
As battle for Ukraine's skies rages, Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia
Iran's foreign minister says his country has supplied Russia with drones but insists that the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine.
Erdogan tells Zelenskiy ability of Ukraine, Russia to sell grain critical
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot during a protest demonstration.
In Pakistan's Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds
On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. Cheers rang out across the water as the marble and sandalwood Sadhu Bela temple complex heaved into view. “Long live Sadhu Bela!" the boat's passengers cried.The temple attracts tens of thousands of Hindus from within Muslim-majority Pakistan every year for festivals and rituals, including the recent celebrations of Diwali, an important Hindu holiday.The island was gifted...
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region. Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis arrived in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
Comments / 0