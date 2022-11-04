Read full article on original website
Drafted Russians were deployed to Ukraine without weapons and expected to dig trenches with their bare hands, relative says
Hundreds of recently mobilized Russian soldiers died in Ukraine's Luhansk region, Russian media reported, alongside claims they were poorly equipped.
Tourists on Peru riverboat freed after pollution protest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — An Indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region says that his community has released 23 foreign tourists and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat detained overnight to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution. Wadson Trujillo says the foreign passengers include citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France. They were been travelling along the Maranon River when the vessel named Eduardo 11 was halted by residents of Cuninico. Trujillo said the boat and passengers were allowed to leave in the early afternoon Friday. But he says similar protests will continue until the government responds to their protests over pollution.
Bus bomb kills 1, wounds 10 others in southern Philippines
COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a homemade bomb has exploded in a bus in a southern city and killed one passenger and wounded 10 others in an attack they suspect may be part of an extortion attempt. Police say the bus with an unspecified number of passengers was approaching a transport terminal in Tacurong city in Sultan Kudarat province when the bomb went off at the back of the vehicle before noon Sunday. Investigators are trying to determine if the attackers were from the same Muslim rebel group that had staged bombings in other buses of the Yellow Bus Line to extort money from the company, which operates in key southern cities. An army commander says a soldier died and two were wounded in a separate rebel attack.
3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week. Greek authorities said Saturday that raises the total death toll to 26. A coast guard statement said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 31 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the Greek islands of Evia and Andros. Two survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for a smuggling gang.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s official news agency says the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan. Monday’s report on IRNA identified the gunman as Sobhan Komrouni. He died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest. The report identified the gunman’s accomplice as an Afghan citizen, and said a third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the “main coordinator” of the attack from Iran’s capital, Tehran. The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Iran’s government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful anti-government protests, without offering evidence.
Cop27: ‘We’re on highway to climate hell,’ UN head tells world leaders – live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81. A doctor’s bulletin announced the Archbishop’s death Monday, saying he “passed peacefully.” Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital. Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox clerical tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country’s finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.
