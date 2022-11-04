While most networks saw their DeFi TVLs appreciate in October, newly-forked chain EthereumPoW [ETHW] led with the highest TVL hike. This, according to data from CryptoRank. As per DefiLlama, at press time, 15 DeFi protocols were housed within the proof-of-work network with a TVL of $5.54 million. Towards the beginning of October, TVL on EthereumPoW stood at $1.42 million. However, as more DeFi protocols were launched on the chain within the 31-day period, its TVL grew by 365% to close the trading month with a TVL of $6.6 million.

