EthereumPoW [ETHW]: How a forked chain is leading others on this front
While most networks saw their DeFi TVLs appreciate in October, newly-forked chain EthereumPoW [ETHW] led with the highest TVL hike. This, according to data from CryptoRank. As per DefiLlama, at press time, 15 DeFi protocols were housed within the proof-of-work network with a TVL of $5.54 million. Towards the beginning of October, TVL on EthereumPoW stood at $1.42 million. However, as more DeFi protocols were launched on the chain within the 31-day period, its TVL grew by 365% to close the trading month with a TVL of $6.6 million.
Planning to go long on BNB Chain [BNB]? Read this to get a grip on the situation
The number of active addresses on the BNB chain continued to grow over the past 90 days, according to a tweet by BNB chain’s tweet of 6 November. This development could be attributed to BNB’s significant improvement on the social front. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB...
Fantom: The good and bad of Cronje’s ‘return’ on your FTM investments
Following Andre Cronje’s return to the Fantom Foundation [FTM] as “Vice President of Memes,” the last 24 hours have been marked by a surge in the altcoin’s price and the amount of FTM traded. Cronje’s appointment as the Vice President of Memes of the Fantom Foundation...
Why Twitter isn’t always Dogecoin’s [DOGE] friend on the price charts
Amid reports of Twitter ceasing its crypto-integration scheme, Dogecoin [DOGE] lost over 11% of its value in 24 hours. The memecoin had surged by more than 130% following Twitter’s acquisition by outspoken DOGE supporter Elon Musk, Binance‘s support for the buy-out, and a brief market recovery. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
How Chainlink [LINK] buyers can optimize their entries amidst this bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Chainlink rallied over its 20/50/200 EMA while unveiling a strong bullish advantage over the last few days. LINK’s funding rates marked a slight improvement in the last 24 hours....
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the L2’s success push it beyond $20?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, registered impressive growth last month. The altcoin has surged by more than 23% since the beginning of October.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Is $200 too long a shot for XLM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the best platforms for facilitating faster and simpler international financial transactions, Stellar runs on a decentralized on-chain protocol. Stellar users transact in Lumens (XLM), its own cryptocurrency, for trading purposes. Individuals, instead of organizations, are more interested in Stellar as a platform for small-amount payments. Due to its simple user interface, it is becoming increasingly popular.
Why BNB’s latest development could be the reason behind flocking investors
BNB recently announced their 31st Launchpool project, titled Hashflow. Through this launchpool, crypto investors will be able to raise funds for the Hashflow project. In return, they will receive interest on their deposits. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Jumping into the launch “pool”...
Loopring: There is more to LRC’s latest rally than what meets the eye
The last 24 hours saw a surging performance by leading layer 2 zkRollup protocol’s native token, Loopring [LRC]. Data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that the asset’s price rallied astronomically by 52%. LRC the traded at a high of $0.41 during 4 November’s intraday trading session.
Plotting XRP’s potential targets as it attempts to break into high volatility
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP found a solid rebounding trigger from the $0.44 support, can the buyers sustain a rally?. The altcoin’s MVRV ratio and Funding rates corroborated the recently elevated buying pressure...
Bitcoin [BTC] buyers should know these caveats before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin rebounded from its near-term EMAs to reveal a strong bullish inclination. Bitcoin’s social dominance and development activity chalked out a downtrend. Bitcoin’s [BTC] ongoing gains aided the...
Why LTC short sellers might have an opportunity for short-term gains
Litecoin [LTC] just concluded its most bullish week since June after delivering an impressive rally. It has also kicked off this week on a positive note after confirming a new network integration. But is this enough to ensure continued bullish dominance?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Litecoin (LTC)
Here’s the but of the FUD around Bitcoin mining
Bitcoin mining continues to show signs of volatility. With increasing costs to mine and unpredictable revenues, will the interest in mining continue to grow or will miners move on to greener proof-of-work pastures?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin [BTC] for 2022-2023. One of the reasons behind the...
What Chainlink’s 30-day high and surge in NFT volume mean for LINK traders
Chainlink [LINK] hit a thirty-day high of $8.80 and revitalized its NFT trades volume to a new high after it fell vehemently on the second day in November. Interestingly, these developments came after Chainlink announced new digital collectible integrations. According to Chainlink, it integrated three NFT collections via its Polygon...
How these plans might be instrumental to USDC’s near-term growth
According to a tweet shared on the 3rd of November, Circle’s (The issuer of the stablecoin USDC) cross-chain transfer protocol will go live on Ethereum and Avalanche by the end of this year. The cross-chain transfer protocol will effectively teleport USDC from one ecosystem to another, maximizing capital efficiency and streamlining the user experience.
Uniswap looks strongly bullish, here is why a move past $8 is likely
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap posted remarkable gains since the drop to $5.4 in mid-October. It also flipped its lower timeframe market structure to bullish and retested $6 as support. With sentiment in the altcoin market somewhat bullish in the past few days, can UNI maintain its run of form and climb to $8-$8.2?
Maker: Assessing the bursting whale interest in MKR and its impact on investors
MakerDAO managed to witness some significant improvements in its performance over the past 30 days. According to data from Messari, the deposit, withdrawal and borrow volume grew significantly over the past month. The deposit volume grew by 15.35% along with the withdrawal volume. Furthermore, the overall borrow volume grew by...
NEAR’s conflict with market bulls proves the protocol may have a mind if its own
The last month was marked by positive price corrections in the cryptocurrency market, which sent the price of alts like Dogecoin [DOGE] rallying by 100%. According to data from CoinGecko, global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew by 9% in the last 30 days. However, NEAR decoupled from the rest of the...
AAVE’s rise or fall in TVL in the next few days could have a stablecoin connection
Aave, one of the leading lending protocols in the crypto industry, just completed voting on a proposal that would have it deployed on zkSynch. zkSync happens to be a zero-knowledge protocol test net and the deployment was approved by a wide margin with the aim of enabling quicker and less expensive transactions.
Aptos fails to deliver but keeping a close eye on APT could be on the investor radar
Aptos [APT] investors might have expected much from the recently launched network. However, the blockchain repeatedly showed why it might be difficult to “refine the web3 experience” for its users. Wonder why? Well, on 21 October, Aptos Explorer revealed that the network was processing only eleven Transactions Per...
