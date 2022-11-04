ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

The more you know: The keys that will allow Duke soccer teams to tackle the postseason

The postseason has not historically been kind to the Blue Devils’ soccer programs. The men’s team has not won a conference championship since 2006. Having struggled to make deep playoff runs, Duke recently returned to the NCAA tournament in 2021 for the first time in four years. The Blue Devils’ last appearance in the NCAA tournament round of 16 was in 2018, but their last quarterfinal was in 2006. Duke sought to change that narrative last season by reaching the ACC championship final, but ultimately fell to Notre Dame and later to Saint Louis in the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Chronicle

ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season

With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
Chronicle

Led by Johnson, Duke volleyball cruises to victory against Wake Forest

An object in motion keeps its momentum until acted upon by an opposing force. Newton’s law was contended, however, in Duke's victory against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon: the Blue Devils took an early lead and, even with the opposing force of the Demon Deacons acting against them, carried their momentum to an easy three-set victory.
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Chronicle

4-star 2023 forward Delaney Thomas commits to Duke women's basketball

The 2022-23 season hasn’t even started yet, but Duke is already planning ahead. Blue Devil fans got an exciting announcement Friday evening that 6-foot-2, four-star forward Delaney Thomas will be joining head coach Kara Lawson in Durham after her graduation in 2023. A product of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., Thomas marks the second official commitment of Duke’s forthcoming class.
Chronicle

5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville

The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Chronicle

Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations

Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Chronicle

'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game

As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville

Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Chronicle

The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview

It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Chronicle

Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal

“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
Chronicle

Duke women's soccer shows it can compete with anybody in shootout defeat to North Carolina at ACC tournament

Along with the bright lights shining down on WakeMed Soccer Park Thursday night were the cries and yells illuminating yet another Duke-North Carolina game. As the fifth-seeded Blue Devils competed with the first-seeded Tar Heels in the ACC tournament semifinal, there was an ever-growing crowd that increased to more than 2,800 fans by the final whistle. Among the lively atmosphere were two high-energy teams displaying a cinematic performance on the field, both sides proving they were worthy of a ticket to the conference championship game.
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football vs. Boston College

Following a stunning blowout win against Miami, Duke football takes on Boston College Friday night. Ahead of the contest, The Blue Zone provides you with our can’t-miss prop bets:. Duke vs. Boston College (-10) Duke and Boston College enter Friday’s contest from vastly different trajectories. The Eagles may have...
