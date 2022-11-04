Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Zacks.com
Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com
Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
RUN - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 70.00%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered a negative earnings surprise of 77.50%, on average. Factors to Note.
Zacks.com
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
ESSA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Zacks.com
AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Zacks.com
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
