16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane.
Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray or white sweatshirt, gray leggings and was carrying a blue backpack.
Police say if you find her, please call Antioch police at 925-778-2441. The Facebook post by Antioch police was posted at around 10 p.m. Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 17