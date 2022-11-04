ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane.

Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray or white sweatshirt, gray leggings and was carrying a blue backpack.

Police say if you find her, please call Antioch police at 925-778-2441. The Facebook post by Antioch police was posted at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Stephanie Scoles
2d ago

What is going on with all these 14-16 yr old girls going missing! It’s awful how many have gone missing and trafficked or killed lately. Makes me so nervous for my daughter growing up in this world, especially the Bay Area! California has the highest Human trafficking rates in the US 😢

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

