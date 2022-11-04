Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Chronicle
ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season
With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
Chronicle
The more you know: The keys that will allow Duke soccer teams to tackle the postseason
The postseason has not historically been kind to the Blue Devils’ soccer programs. The men’s team has not won a conference championship since 2006. Having struggled to make deep playoff runs, Duke recently returned to the NCAA tournament in 2021 for the first time in four years. The Blue Devils’ last appearance in the NCAA tournament round of 16 was in 2018, but their last quarterfinal was in 2006. Duke sought to change that narrative last season by reaching the ACC championship final, but ultimately fell to Notre Dame and later to Saint Louis in the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Chronicle
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Chronicle
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville
Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Chronicle
Head, heart and voice: Celeste Taylor prepares to lead Duke women’s basketball in comeback campaign
In 2021, a two-way Texas star moved from the Lone Star State to Durham. Her name: Celeste Taylor, the No. 6 recruit of the class of 2019, a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and a Longhorn standout who helped lead them to the Elite Eight. Despite the brand new...
Chronicle
Counterpoint: Duke women's basketball will struggle to live up to expectations this season
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Dom's counterpoint to Martin’s grounded take here. In some form or another, we have all been a part of it. Whether it is the “KaraEra” hashtag on social media...
Chronicle
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Chronicle
Three points: Cohesive team play will help Duke men's basketball start its season with a win against Jacksonville
Head coach Jon Scheyer's inaugural season kicks off Monday as Duke takes on Jacksonville in its first regular season game of the year. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. High-pressure defense. Head coach Jon Scheyer made a startling move in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday...
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer shows it can compete with anybody in shootout defeat to North Carolina at ACC tournament
Along with the bright lights shining down on WakeMed Soccer Park Thursday night were the cries and yells illuminating yet another Duke-North Carolina game. As the fifth-seeded Blue Devils competed with the first-seeded Tar Heels in the ACC tournament semifinal, there was an ever-growing crowd that increased to more than 2,800 fans by the final whistle. Among the lively atmosphere were two high-energy teams displaying a cinematic performance on the field, both sides proving they were worthy of a ticket to the conference championship game.
Chronicle
Johns' run at ITA National Fall Championships highlights Duke men's tennis' week
Last season, Duke fans joyfully watched as the men’s basketball team put on an excellent showing in the NCAA tournament, reaching the coveted Final Four. Garrett Johns had a similar performance as one of the last four standing at the premier national fall tennis tournament. The Blue Devil senior...
Chronicle
'Better than I found it': Duke women’s basketball's six graduate transfers look to make an impact as veteran leaders
With a program that prides itself on experience and leadership, the presence of graduate students makes all the sense in the world for Duke. Not only do they provide on-the-court help, but also off-the-court mentorship for younger athletes looking to navigate the collegiate landscape. This year, the Blue Devils have...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball turns defense to offense in exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
When you change schools or move to a new environment, it takes some time to settle in. There is an adjustment period, as you try to find your group of friends and get acclimated to the new climate. Duke had an influx of transfers and new recruits, so a similar...
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving returns home victorious against South Carolina, women post near-perfect day
After a short hiatus from Taishoff Aquatic Pavilion, Duke came storming back with victories on both the men’s and women’s sides. From the get-go, the Blue Devils smelt blood in the water, and the Gamecocks chose the wrong Friday to come to Durham. With convincing victories, the Duke men (182-116) and women (187-113) picked up another pair of wins.
Chronicle
Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal
“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
Chronicle
'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game
As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Boston College
Following a stunning blowout win against Miami, Duke football takes on Boston College Friday night. Ahead of the contest, The Blue Zone provides you with our can’t-miss prop bets:. Duke vs. Boston College (-10) Duke and Boston College enter Friday’s contest from vastly different trajectories. The Eagles may have...
Chronicle
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview
As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
Chronicle
BOWL DURHAM: Duke football topples Boston College on the road, becomes bowl eligible
Duke is playing football in December. With a trip to a bowl game on the table, the Blue Devils brought an offensive onslaught to Boston College in their 38-31 win. The bye week in the rearview mirror, a still banged-up Duke team was able to build a lead early on before extending the margin with the help of a strong running game and a good-enough defensive performance to keep the Eagles two scores behind as Duke notched its crucial sixth win.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Boston College
Duke seized control as the first half went on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., jumping out to a 24-14 lead at the break. With two more quarters to play, the Blue Devils look poised to secure a big win on the road. Five observations:. Mad dash: After a shaky...
Comments / 0