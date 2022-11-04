ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Man armed with axe shot by LA deputies in Compton

By Chris Wolfe, Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

A man who was allegedly armed with an axe was shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon just minutes after he apparently threatened an employee at a nearby store.

It all unfolded around 12:15 p.m. at an Ampm in the 2000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St

While Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials provided very little information about the incident, the store owner told KTLA that the armed man tried to attack his employee with an axe and was trying to steal items.

Surveillance video provided by the store shows a man in a gray hoodie swinging the small axe at an employee before leaving the store and coming back a couple of times.

The man eventually left the area, but deputies tracked him to the nearby Towne Center shopping plaza where some kind of confrontation took place.

Authorities shot the man while he was still armed with the axe, Sheriff’s Department officials said . He was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.

