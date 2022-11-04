Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Chronicle
The more you know: The keys that will allow Duke soccer teams to tackle the postseason
The postseason has not historically been kind to the Blue Devils’ soccer programs. The men’s team has not won a conference championship since 2006. Having struggled to make deep playoff runs, Duke recently returned to the NCAA tournament in 2021 for the first time in four years. The Blue Devils’ last appearance in the NCAA tournament round of 16 was in 2018, but their last quarterfinal was in 2006. Duke sought to change that narrative last season by reaching the ACC championship final, but ultimately fell to Notre Dame and later to Saint Louis in the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Chronicle
5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville
The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Chronicle
Led by Johnson, Duke volleyball cruises to victory against Wake Forest
An object in motion keeps its momentum until acted upon by an opposing force. Newton’s law was contended, however, in Duke's victory against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon: the Blue Devils took an early lead and, even with the opposing force of the Demon Deacons acting against them, carried their momentum to an easy three-set victory.
Chronicle
ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season
With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville
Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Chronicle
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Chronicle
4-star 2023 forward Delaney Thomas commits to Duke women's basketball
The 2022-23 season hasn’t even started yet, but Duke is already planning ahead. Blue Devil fans got an exciting announcement Friday evening that 6-foot-2, four-star forward Delaney Thomas will be joining head coach Kara Lawson in Durham after her graduation in 2023. A product of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., Thomas marks the second official commitment of Duke’s forthcoming class.
Chronicle
Three points: Cohesive team play will help Duke men's basketball start its season with a win against Jacksonville
Head coach Jon Scheyer's inaugural season kicks off Monday as Duke takes on Jacksonville in its first regular season game of the year. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. High-pressure defense. Head coach Jon Scheyer made a startling move in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday...
Chronicle
'Better than I found it': Duke women’s basketball's six graduate transfers look to make an impact as veteran leaders
With a program that prides itself on experience and leadership, the presence of graduate students makes all the sense in the world for Duke. Not only do they provide on-the-court help, but also off-the-court mentorship for younger athletes looking to navigate the collegiate landscape. This year, the Blue Devils have...
Chronicle
Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal
“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
Chronicle
'Always there': Inside the family culture that helped shape Duke women’s basketball’s love for the game
As the sun cracked through the last lingering clouds on a brisk October morning, spectators looked on as senior guard Celeste Taylor booked it across the court at Duke’s open practice, eventually catching her breath at the baseline after completing the three-man-weave drill. What they didn’t see was years ago, when Taylor would book it across the parking lot after dinner, determined to be the first of her family to reach the car. And while Taya Corosdale’s versatility was on display for the Blue Devil faithful, the slightly cramped atmosphere of Cameron Indoor Stadium stands in drastic contrast to the colorful coastline of San Diego, one of many stops her family made on basketball trips to make the sport something fun for her—to protect her younger self from burnout.
Chronicle
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone
In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball turns defense to offense in exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
When you change schools or move to a new environment, it takes some time to settle in. There is an adjustment period, as you try to find your group of friends and get acclimated to the new climate. Duke had an influx of transfers and new recruits, so a similar...
Chronicle
Extra point: Successful ground game propels Duke football to bowl eligibility vs. Boston College
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Friday night. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. The Riley Leonard show. The Duke quarterback had...
Chronicle
Duke fencing begins season with strong performance at Garret Penn State Open
Any season opener is fraught with anticipation and excitement as expectations are tested and athletes get a first taste of competition. Fortunately for the Blue Devil fencers, they were able to return to the strip in style. The men and women traveled to State College, Pa., to compete in the...
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving returns home victorious against South Carolina, women post near-perfect day
After a short hiatus from Taishoff Aquatic Pavilion, Duke came storming back with victories on both the men’s and women’s sides. From the get-go, the Blue Devils smelt blood in the water, and the Gamecocks chose the wrong Friday to come to Durham. With convincing victories, the Duke men (182-116) and women (187-113) picked up another pair of wins.
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer shows it can compete with anybody in shootout defeat to North Carolina at ACC tournament
Along with the bright lights shining down on WakeMed Soccer Park Thursday night were the cries and yells illuminating yet another Duke-North Carolina game. As the fifth-seeded Blue Devils competed with the first-seeded Tar Heels in the ACC tournament semifinal, there was an ever-growing crowd that increased to more than 2,800 fans by the final whistle. Among the lively atmosphere were two high-energy teams displaying a cinematic performance on the field, both sides proving they were worthy of a ticket to the conference championship game.
Chronicle
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview
As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Boston College
Duke seized control as the first half went on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., jumping out to a 24-14 lead at the break. With two more quarters to play, the Blue Devils look poised to secure a big win on the road. Five observations:. Mad dash: After a shaky...
Chronicle
The Chronicle's 2022 election preview
The 2022 election is almost here, and many have already cast their ballot. According to the United States Election Project, just over 40 million voters have already cast their ballots, early or by-mail. The number of early votes cast surpassed the 2018 early vote turnout numbers. Voters still have one...
Comments / 0